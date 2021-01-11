50 Cent Taking Heat for Capitol Riot Tweet After Openly Supporting Donald Trump

Rapper 50 Cent joined the rest of the world in reacting to the attack on the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday, but not everyone was pleased by his commentary. 50 Cent called out the Capitol Police for the disparity in their response to this attack versus the Black Lives Matter protests there over the summer. However, some fans were confused, remembering the rapper's recent, apparently sarcastic support for President Donald Trump.

Trump whipped his supporters up into a frenzy on Wednesday, just before they trampled security, broke into the Capitol and destroyed American lawmakers' offices. The Capitol police hae been under fire ever since for their comparatively gentle response to these rioters, after a tense summer full of Black Lives Matter demonstrations. While some thought that 50 Cent had become a supporter of Trump, he proved them wrong last week by calling out the police in a post on Twitter and Instagram.

🤐i don’t have to say anything else. pic.twitter.com/QjwvvJHW8d — 50cent (@50cent) January 6, 2021

"For the record this was the U.S. Capitol during the BLM Protestors," the post read. It accompanied a photo of a huge formation of heavily armed law enforcement officers in military fatigues, all standing at the ready. The rapper wrote: "I don't hae to say anything else" with a zippered mouth emoji.

Some fans were confused, thinking 50 Cent was a Trump supporter based on a post he made earlier in the year, where he jokingly said he would vote for Trump because of his tax policies. However, 50 Cent is often sarcastic on social media, though casual viewers miss the joke. In fact, President-elect Joe Biden's tax policy will be just as favorable for a person like 50 Cent.

