Lil Pump Endorses Donald Trump in New Video Blasting Joe Biden: 'F— Sleepy Joe'

Lil Pump endorsed Donald Trump for president with just days until the Nov. 3 presidential election. The "Drug Addicts" rapper took to social media Sunday to declare his support for the Republican nominee before going on an explicit rant against Democratic nominee Joe Biden. "THE DAY I MET TRUMP #trump202022020," he wrote alongside a photo of him with the president.

The musician, whose real name is Gazzy Garcia, then shared a video in which he cited Biden's proposed tax rates as his reason for supporting Trump. Biden has proposed a tax increase on individuals earning more than $400,000 a year from 37% to 39.6%, the same rate in place before Trump took office. There is also a Social Security payroll tax surcharge of 12.4% for incomes over $400,000, half of which employers pay, according to the Tax Foundation. "All I gotta say is Trump 2020 b—" Pump said in the video. "F— I look like paying a extra 33 is tax for Biden, b— a— n—. F— sleepy Joe n— Trump 2020 b—."

Lil Pump has come under fire in the past for his use of the N-word, as well as his use of racist epithets toward Asian people in the song "Butterfly Doors." Following a preview of the song that was released in December 2018, Chinese American rapper China Mac spoke out against Pump in a video that went viral. "Let me tell you something boy — you a little kid so I’m just gonna scold you like the little boy you are," Mac said. "When you make these f–ing Asian jokes, you pull your f—ing eyes, you say all this ching chong s—, motherf—ers feel disrespected by that, you understand what I’m saying? You're going to put some respect on my f—ing culture, on my motherf—ing people."

Pump's Trump endorsement came soon after fellow rapper 50 Cent came out against Biden's proposed tax rates. "WHAT THE F*CK! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT," the "In Da Club" rapper wrote. "F*CK NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f— mind."

Comedian Chelsea Handler, who had a brief romantic relationship with 50, real name Curtis Jackson, responded, "You used to be my favorite ex-boyfriend." Despite that, 50 Cent tried to make a joke about her response, writing, "Oh my God this is effecting (sic) my love life now. [Handler] I love ya Gator, don’t let Trump and Joe Biden come between us girl." Handler was not laughing. "Hey f—! I will pay your taxes in exchange for you coming to your senses," she replied. "Happily! Black lives matter. That’s you, f—! Remember?" Later, Handler retweeted an article on her response, adding, "This offer stands until November 3rd, Curtis."