Chelsea Handler Reacts to 50 Cent's Support of Donald Trump in Profanity-Laced Tweet

Chelsea Handler is not paying a penny for any of 50 Cent's thoughts. The comedian blasted 50 Cent for tweeting support for President Donald Trump because of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's proposed tax rate increase for the richest of Americans. Biden's proposal would only increase taxes on those earning over $400,000 a year.

Back on Monday, 50 Cent, born Curtis Jackson, tweeted a graphic showing the top tax rate for New York City residents at 62% under Biden's proposals. "WHAT THE F*CK! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT," 50 Cent wrote. "F*CK NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f— mind." The "In da Club" rapper doubled down on his support the following day when he shared a video of Fox News reporting on his support for Trump. "Yeah, I don’t want to be 20cent. 62% is a very, very, bad idea... I don’t like it!" he wrote.

🤦‍♂️oh my God this is effecting my love life now. @chelseahandler I love ya Gator, don’t let Trump and Joe Biden come between us girl. #starzgettheapp pic.twitter.com/PctWkzrqCP — 50cent (@50cent) October 21, 2020

"You used to be my favorite ex-boyfriend," Handler replied, referencing her brief relationship with 50 Cent. Rather than directly respond to this, 50 Cent took a screenshot and included Handler's response in another tweet. He tried to make a joke about the situation. "Oh my God this is effecting my love life now. [Handler] I love ya Gator, don’t let Trump and Joe Biden come between us girl."

Handler was not laughing. "Hey f—! I will pay your taxes in exchange for you coming to your senses," Handler replied. "Happily! Black lives matter. That’s you, f—! Remember?" Later, Handler retweeted an article on her response. "This offer stands until November 3rd, Curtis," she added.

Biden has proposed raising the top individual tax rate for Americans earning over $400,000 from 37% to 39.6%, the same rate in place before Trump took office, notes CBS News. There is also a Social Security payroll tax surcharge of 12.4% for incomes over $400,000, half of which employers pay, according to the Tax Foundation. New York state also has an income tax rate between 4% and 8.82%, depending on a resident's income and marital status. New York City residents also have an added income tax rate between 3.078% and 3.876%. Biden's campaign has said individual Americans making under $400,000 would not pay more taxes under the former vice president's plan.