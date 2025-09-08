3 Lenny Kravitz Photos From the 2025 VMAs That Prove He Doesn’t Age

Lenny Kravitz is a style icon at any age.

The rocker, 61, looked just as youthful as ever as he attended the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, showcasing his abs in a shirtless Saint Laurent suit paired with his signature shades.

Kravitz would go on to act as a presenter during Sunday’s ceremony alongside Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Camila Cabello, Halsey, LL Cool J, Lenny Kravitz, Shawn Mendes and Eminem, among others.

Lenny Kravitz attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/Getty Images)

He was also up for a VMA this year, earning a nod in the Best Rock category for his song “Honey.” Coldplay ended up taking the category for “All My Love,” winning out over Kravitz and their fellow nominees Evanescence (“Afterlife”), Green Day (“One Eyed Bastard”), Linkin Park (“The Emptiness Machine”) and Twenty One Pilots (“The Contract”).

Kravitz got to take home the Moon Person last year after winning the Best Rock category for his track “Human,” which features on his 2024 album Blue Electric Light alongside “Honey.”

Lennie Kravitz presents the Artist of the Year award at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at New York’s UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. (Photo credit: Mary Kouw/CBS)

“This is incredible,” Kravitz said at the time while accepting the award. “I am so grateful.” The rocker would go on to dedicate his win to late mom Roxie Roker, who died of breast cancer in 1995 after making a name for herself as Helen Willis on The Jeffersons. “31 years ago my mother was with me, the last time she was with me at an awards show was at the VMAs, so I dedicate this to her.”

Lenny Kravitz attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

Kravitz also performed a medley of his iconic songs last year, starting off with “Are You Gonna Go My Way,” before transitioning into “Human” and then being joined by Quavo for their rendition of “Fly.”

The last time Kravitz had performed at the Video Music Awards was alongside Madonna back in 1998.