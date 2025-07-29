3 ‘Degrassi’ Stars Who Went on to Be Super Famous

The halls of Degrassi Community School have seen plenty of famous faces over the years, but none more famous than its three most iconic alumni.

For 14 seasons from 2001 to 2015, Degrassi: The Next Generation brought plenty of drama to the iconic teen show, and plenty of success for a number of its young actors.

Videos by PopCulture.com

So break out your No. 2 pencils as we take a look back at three of the most famous stars who got their start on Degrassi: The Next Generation.

1. Drake (Aubrey Graham)

Play video

Before he was playing to sold-out stadiums, Grammy-winning musician Drake was playing basketball star Jimmy Brooks on Degrassi: The Next Generation.

Known as Aubrey Graham at the time, Drake appeared on seven seasons and 145 episodes of Degrassi when he was an up-and-coming actor. While Drake has since shifted his focus to music, the rapper still has love for his Degrassi days, even turning his “I’m Upset” music video into a huge reunion with several of his former co-stars.

2. Nina Dobrev

Play video

Nina Dobrev may be best known now for her role as Elena Gilbert on The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, but she once tackled issues of a far less supernatural ilk on Degrassi: The Next Generation as Mia Jones.

Dobrev’s role as Mia was a controversial one, as the teen became a mother at a young age in her three seasons on Degrassi, but it led to The CW casting her in The Vampire Diaries in 2009.

Dobrev has since gone on to appear in movies including The Roommate, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Let’s Be Cops, Lucky Day, and Flatliners.

3. Shenae Grimes

Play video

Shenae Grimes also found success on The CW following her four seasons on Degrassi: The Next Generation as Darcy Edwards.

First introduced in Season 4 as the conservative Christian student, Darcy’s high school experience took a left turn three seasons later, when she was sexually assaulted at a party and subsequently attempted suicide.

After getting help with her mental health, Darcy moved to Kenya to build schools, and Grimes left Degrassi to play Annie Wilson on The CW’s 90210. Grimes has gone on to appear in films including Scream 4 and Empire State, in addition to a handful of TV shows, including the police procedural The Detail.