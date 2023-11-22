'Degrassi: The Next Generation' Cast — Where Are They Now?

It's time to return to Degrassi Community School, and not just with Degrassi on Pluto TV. The early 2000s Degrassi: The Next Generation was the fourth series in the popular Canadian franchise, Degrassi. Following the lives of students at the titular school, the series lasted for a whopping 14 seasons. Not only that but as the series hit it big in the States after airing on The N/TeenNick, some of the cast hit it big themselves. From Drake to Nina Dobrev to Shenae Grimes Beech and more, the series has churned out some pretty big stars. While Degrassi had a big ensemble cast that would rotate out every so often, many stars were on it. It's hard to include every single cast member since it is such a big cast, unfortunately. It might be better to go with several from the very beginning, as well as a few notable ones from throughout the run. If that isn't enough for you, Drake's "I'm Upset" music video has plenty of familiar faces. All 14 seasons are also streaming for free on Pluto TV. The free, ad-supported streamer has thousands of on-demand options and live channels. There is just enough for everyone and plenty of nostalgia.

Miriam McDonald (Emma Nelson) (Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage // Che Rosales/Getty Images) Miriam McDonald portrayed Emma Nelson for the first nine seasons of the Canadian drama. She is the daughter of Degrassi Junior High characters Shane McKay and Christine "Spike" Nelson. After leaving the series, McDonald went on to appear in shows such as XIII: The Series, Lost Girl, and Orphan Black. She returned to the Degrassi franchise for Netflix's Degrassi: Next Class, "#ThrowBackThursday," to celebrate the 500th episode of the franchise. McDonald's last acting credit is the 2020 television film Letters to Satan Claus. Along with a chunk of her co-stars, McDonald appeared in Drake's "I'm Upset" music video in 2018

Drake (Jimmy Brooks) (Photo: Scott Gries/Getty Images // Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp) This one needs no explanation. Aubrey "Drake" Graham starred as Jimmy Brooks for the first seven seasons of Degrassi: The Next Generation and was part of one of the most memorable and shocking storylines in the franchise. He spent half of his time on Degrassi in a wheelchair after Jimmy was shot during Season 4. After leaving the series to focus more on his music, it proved to be a pretty good decision. Today, Drake is one of the most well-known and successful rappers, with nine albums under his belt and four Grammy Awards, among many other achievements. Drake wrapped up his latest tour, It's All a Blur, last month and even included a piece of his Degrassi past in the opening.

Cassie Steele (Manny Santos) (Photo: Gary Gershoff/WireImage // Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) Cassie Steele portrayed Manny Santos for the first nine seasons. As one of the most dramatic students at Degrassi, Manny wasn't one to shy away from making a statement or getting boys to fall for her, like her iconic thong episode. She also landed a role in a Jason Mewes film in the Degrassi Goes Hollywood movie, proving that Manny can literally do anything. After leaving the series, she had a lead role in the short-lived CW show The L.A. Complex and has had a recurring voice role on Rick and Morty as Tammy Gueterman since 2014. Her younger sister, Alex Steele, portrayed Craig Manning's step-sister Angela Jeremiah for the first five seasons and then Tori Santamaria for Season 12. Cassie Steele also appeared in Drake's "I'm Upset" video.

Shane Kippel (Gavin "Spinner" Mason) (Photo: Gary Gershoff/WireImage // Che Rosales/Getty Images) Shane Kippel portrayed everyone's favorite bully whom you had a love-hate relationship with, Gavin "Spinner" Mason, for the first nine seasons. After marrying Emma and leaving the series in Degrassi Takes Manhattan, he's mostly stepped away from acting. He did return for a Season 10 episode and later appeared in two episodes of Netflix's Degrassi: Next Class in 2016. He most recently appeared in an episode of Shudder's Slasher earlier this year. Kippel played drums for rock band Open Your Eyes' debut album, Truth or Consequences and is currently a drummer for alternative/rock group Dear Love. He also appeared in Drake's "I'm Upset" music video, once again alongside his on-screen best friend, as if nothing ever happened between Jimmy and Spinner.

Lauren Collins (Paige Michalchuck) (Photo: Chris Polk/FilmMagic // Jag Gundu/Getty Images) No high school is complete without a mean girl, and Lauren Collins' Paige Michalchuck really brought it. The actress starred in the first seven seasons and guest-starred in Season 8. She also returned for Degrassi: Next Class. After leaving Degrassi, Collins appeared in Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure on Disney Channel, the YouTube Premium show Impulse, Shudder's Slasher, What We Do in the Shadows, The Christmas Chronicles, and many more. Collins was among the many who appeared in Drake's "I'm Upset" video in 2018.

Jake Epstein (Craig Manning) (Photo: Colin McConnell/Toronto Star via Getty Images // Jon Kopaloff/WireImage) Jake Epstein joined Degrassi Community School as Craig Manning beginning in the second season and was the stepson of Degrassi Junior High and Degrassi High's Joey Jeremiah (Pat Mastroianni). The aspiring musician was emotionally and physically abused by his biological father and later moves in with Joey. Epstein starred on the series from Seasons 2-6, as well as Season 8, and made guest appearances in Season 7. He also appeared on a Season 2 and Season 4 episode of Next Class. Epstein has been quite busy since his Degrassi days. He had recurring roles on Designated Survivor, Suits, The Umbrella Academy, and The Hardy Boys, and has starred in a number of television films, including Home for the Holidays, A Storybook Christmas, and most recently, The Wedding Contract. He has also made a name for himself in theater and has starred in Dear Jack, Dear Louise, Straight, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, and his own play, Boy Falls From the Sky: Jake Epstein Live at Supermarket. Like many of his co-stars, Epstein appeared in the "I'm Upset" music video.

Stacey Farber (Ellie Nash) (Photo: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage // Steven Ackerman/eOne) After recurring as the troubled Ellie Nash in the second season, Stacey Farber went on to star on Degrassi: The Next Generation for Seasons 3-8. The series marked her debut role. Since leaving the drama, she's made quite a name for herself on TV. She's starred in 18 to Life, Saving Hope, Diggstown, and currently stars in the Canadian series The Spencer Sisters alongside Lea Thompson, which is airing on The CW's fall 2023 schedule. She's been recurring on Netflix's Virgin River since Season 3 and had a recurring role on Superman & Lois' first season. Other roles include Schitt's Creek, Grace and Frankie, Animal Kingdom, Chicago Justice, Flashpoint, Rookie Blue, and much more. She reunited with her Degrassi co-stars in the "I'm Upset" music video.

Shenae Grimes Beech (Darcy Edwards) (Photo: John Ricard/FilmMagic // Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle) Degrassi has had some wild storylines, some of which involved Shenae Grimes Beech's Darcy Edwards, a straight-laced Christian. The actress joined the series in a recurring role during Season 4 and continued with Season 5. Beginning in Season 6, she was upped to series regular and again for Season 7. She guest-starred in a number of Season 8 episodes as well. Perhaps her most memorable storyline was falsely accusing teacher Archie Simpson of inappropriate behavior, and this follows her being raped at a snowboarding party and trying to commit suicide. Grimes left Degrassi after landing the role on The CW's 90210, where she portrayed Annie Wilson for all five seasons of the reboot. Other roles include ABC Family's Picture This alongside fellow Degrassi star Lauren Collins, Lifetime flick True Confessions of a Hollywood Starlet, Hallmark film Christmas Incorporated, and multiple other television films, including 2022's When I Think of Christmas. Films include Scream 4, Empire State, and The Rake. She is set to star in the new Hallmark Movies and Mysteries film Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas on Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. ET with Chris Carmack and Grace Leer. On top of acting, Grimes and her husband, Josh Beech, share vlogs of their family on YouTube and other social media platforms.