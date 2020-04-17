'Blue Bloods' Star Nick Cordero's Wife Says He May Never Walk Again Amid Coronavirus Battle

✖

Blue Bloods actor and Broadway star Nick Cordero may never walk again after suffering blood flow issues to his legs amid his battle with the coronavirus. In a health update on Thursday, Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, explained that while her husband is off the ECMO machine, which helps support his heart and lungs, he may have suffered permanent damage to his legs.

"Quick update on Nick, he is off the ECMO machine, hallelujah, the surgery went well. The doctor said for Nick's heart and lungs right now, they're in the best condition that they could be," Kloots informed fans in an Instagram Live video, according to Entertainment Tonight. "He's still on medication to help his heart pump. He's still on the ventilator, obviously, to breathe, but he said this needed to happen for anything else to happen so the fact that he's off is great. The next hours coming up are very important because obviously the heart and lungs are running on their own now for the first time in a couple of days."

Kloots went on to explain, however, that her husband still has a long road of recovery ahead and that some of the complications he has experienced may have caused permanent damage. Speaking candidly about his condition, she admitted that she is unsure if Cordero will ever walk again.

"His right leg is still an issue. There has been some blood flow issues coming down to his foot," she said. "The doctor went in there, fixed as much as they possibly could to get blood flow down to his toes again. We don't know what the damage will be. We don't know if he'll be able to walk again. We don't know if he can walk again, what that will look like.""

"I think there will definitely be a lot of rehab and definitely a lot of physio in order for that leg to get working again," she continued. "But the good news is that blood is finally running down to his toes. It has been a very emotional day, a very tiring day. I so appreciate everyone who reaches out to me, I really do."

It had been on April 1 that Kloots revealed that her husband had been hospitalized in the intensive care unit. Although initially diagnosed with pneumonia, it was later confirmed that he had contracted the coronavirus. In the days that have followed, Kloots has continued to provide fans with updates and has asked for them to keep her family in their thoughts and prayers.