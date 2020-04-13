Catherine Zeta Jones Reveals Odd Barefoot Dance Video: ‘Hips Don’t Lie’

Catherine Zeta Jones is showing everyone how she's quarantining in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, but it seems as though some aren't catching on. In a video she posted to Instagram, the actress is seen dancing while she clarifies in her caption that she's trying to be Shakira in her "Hips Don't Lie" video, but those playing charades with her didn't seem to get it. "Charades gone wrong? I was Shakira "hips don't lie!! Genius! No one got it," she captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Mar 27, 2020 at 6:47pm PDT

While her family may not have understood what she was doing, her fans looked right past that and showed her nothing but love in the comment section. "Could also be Genie in a Bottle!" one person suggested. Someone else wrote, "Everyone's going crazy in isolation," while another fan said, "Who needs to go out for entertainment when you have your own family?!" Other followers mentioned how much they loved her pants and complemented the 50-year-old's looks saying how beautiful she was. The video may come off as strange to some, but her fans loved the bit as most everyone is on lockdown currently.

Celebrities from musicians to actors and actresses have been sharing how they're self-isolating via social media. Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend Cody Simpson took to Instagram to share Cyrus giving Simpson a makeover! The two who are currently living together during quarantine have been entertaining their fans on both of their accounts. Simpson first shared a black-and-white photo of Cyrus applying lipstick on him. Then, a brief clip of Cyrus curling his eyelashes followed by Cyrus taking to her Instagram stories to share more memories of their fun.

Another cute couple, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are showing their fans how they're keeping entertained together while on Shelton's Oklahoma farm. The two had fun with a photoshoot as they rocked matching outfits in camo. Something else they decided to do was grow Shelton's hair out into a mullet, a look he hasn't rocked since his early days in the music industry.

Families quarantining are even bringing former couples together! Demi Moor and ex-husband Bruce Willis are self-isolating with their family and showing some cute family photos online. While they may have ended their marriage 20 years ago, they get along great. Other families are dressing up as some of their favorite faces from Netflix's popular docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, including Sylvester Stallone and Jenny McCarthy.