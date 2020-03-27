Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Stage 'Quarantine Photo Shoot' in Coordinating Camo Outfits

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are currently self-quarantining together amid the coronavirus, and the musical couple has been busy coming up with ways to stay occupied. One of their chosen activities was hosting a self-produced photo shoot, the results of which Shelton shared on Twitter on Thursday.

Our first quarantine photo shoot... should’ve been the Nobody But You cover... Damn it! pic.twitter.com/WRthW0kn4r — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 26, 2020

In the shot, the couple pose together at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma in coordinating camouflage outfits, which Stefani completed with camouflage-printed Crocs and her signature red lipstick. Shelton joked that the photo should have been the cover for the couple's recent duet, "Nobody But You," which appears on Shelton's December 2019 compilation album Fully Loaded: God's Country.

Along with taking pictures, Stefani also found time to give her boyfriend a very drastic haircut. On Thursday, Shelton revealed that his "quarantine mullet" had been updated to include stripes on the side of his head, thanks to Stefani.

Quarantine mullet update 3/26/2020... @gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.. Stripes. pic.twitter.com/XZJzWOoAd5 — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 26, 2020

Shelton originally told fans that his mullet would be making a return earlier this month.

"I have an announcement," he tweeted on March 17. "With basically EVERYTHING I had scheduled being canceled for the foreseeable further @gwenstefani and I have made a decision together. I am growing my mullet back as a symbol of hope or some s— like that.. Anyway it’s coming back! For real. Stay tuned..."

The Oklahoma native had to postpone the last two weekends of his Friends and Heroes Tour until spring 2021 and it's almost certain that live episodes of The Voice will not begin as scheduled in April. In the meantime, both Shelton and Stefani will be performing on the upcoming special ACM Presents: Our Country, which airs on April 5 in place of the ACM Awards and will see a number of country artists performing from their homes.

In addition to Shelton and Stefani, the special will feature performances by Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown & John Legend, Luke Bryan, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Old Dominion, Brad Paisley & Darius Rucker, Thomas Rhett, Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban. Bryan, Paisley and Rucker will perform together to honor Kenny Rogers, who died on March 20.

The ACM Awards have been rescheduled for September.

