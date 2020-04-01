Sylvester Stallone and Family Dress up as 'Tiger King' Stars Amid Quarantine

✖

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness has become one of the most popular things to watch on Netflix while everyone is quarantined due to the coronavirus pandemic, and now celebrities are taking to social media including Sylvester Stallone, to show fans their favor of the new docuseries. Stallone, his wife Jennifer Flavin, and three daughters Sistine, Sophie and Scarlet all dressed up as characters from the series and shared hilarious videos and photos to his Instagram account. "TIGER KING fever has taken over!" he captioned the post.

Each member dressed up as a different character including Joe "Excotic" Maldonado-Passage, Jeff Lowe, John Finlay, Carole Baskin and Erik Cowie. The series that was released two weeks ago, quickly took over the No. 1 spot on Netflix's Top 10 to watch on the streaming service.

Maldonado-Passage is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence after being charged with 17 counts of animal abuse and two counts of murder-for-hire after he allegedly was plotting to kill Baskin on her Big Cat Rescue property. Maldonado-Passage is now asking for President Donald Trump to excuse his charges as he pleads for his freedom. He is also suing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Lowe and James Garretson for $94 million dollars.

While he may be sitting in prison, he's not the only one being looked at following the airing of the mini-series. After Maldonado-Passage accused Baskin of killing her husband Don Lewis, Baskin is now coming into question herself. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister announced in a tweet that he is looking for "new leads" regarding Lewis' case. Lewis was last seen Aug. 18, 1997 and Baskin claims he was on his way to Costa Rica, a place he visited often, and that was the last she heard of him. Baskin was the last person to have seen him and quickly became a person of interest in the case, but it went cold due to lack of evidence.

One of the songs that was featured in the series called "Here Kitty Kitty" written by Maldonado-Passage, talks about Baskin feeding her husband's body to her tigers. Baskin has denied all accusations regarding his claims. Chronister told CNN he's receiving about "six tips a day" regarding the cold case.

"We are already receiving new tips and we hope to close this cold case soon with the help of the public. Since the documentary came out we've been receiving about six tips a day related to this case. We are looking into each one thoroughly," he said before adding, "Like any case at the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office we want to bring closure to the families involved and the community. We are seeing greater interest in this case thanks to Tiger King and we encourage anyone who knows something to call 813-247-8200."