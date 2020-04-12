Miley Cyrus Does Boyfriend Cody Simpson's Makeup in Quarantine Video

Among the many photos and videos singer Cody Simpson shared on his Instagram Story this weekend was a very brief video of himself getting a makeup makeover at the hands of girlfriend Miley Cyrus. The two pop stars are living together in self-quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic. While the two have been keeping busy with talk shows and live streams, the two clearly wanted to shake things up a bit Saturday.

Simpsn first shared a black and white photo of Cyrus applying lipstick on Simpson. He then shared a brief clip of Cyrus curling his eyelashes with mascara. Simpson also shared photos of other famous men wearing makeup, including the late musicians Lou Reed and David Bowie. Between those posts, he shared pictures of Brad Pitt with a shaved head in the late 1990s.

Cyrus shared even more photos of Simpson wearing makeup. She also tagged photographer Mert Alas, who teased a photo series called "Quarantine Days." On Sunday, Simpson shared a video of himself looking thoughtful on a comfortable chair while a song played in the background.

Simpson recently had his head shaved to show support for 4ocean, an organization dedicated to cleaning up the oceans. "Just buzzed the dome AGAIN for [Clean Cuts for Clean Oceans] even shorter this time," Simpson wrote on Saturday. "Another pound of trash pulled from the ocean. Guys & girls u can buzz or cut your hair and [4ocean] will pull a pound for you. Nominate your friends."

The 23-year-old Australian performer released a new single on Thursday, "Captain's Dance With The Devil," exclusively on Billboard. He told the magazine the nautical-themed song was inspired by his new poetry collection Prince Neptune: Poetry and Prose. "It’s a narrative about a young sailor yearning for freedom," he said. "A boy interested in rebellion from societal conventions. Interested in the rough life, the tough life, a life outside the law -- a life at sea. I thoroughly enjoy telling stories in my music."

Cyrus has been keeping busy at home with her Bright Minded Instagram talk show. She shared her last episode on April 3, with guest stars Selena Gomez, Jimmy Fallon, Elton John and Kerry Washington. Gomez's appearance was emotional for both singers, as Gomez opened up about her bipolar diagnosis and mental health.

Simpson and Cyrus began dating in October 2019. Cyrus was previously married to Liam Hemsworth from December 2018 to August 2019, and their divorce was finalized in January. A source told Hollywood Life Cyrus has completely "moved on" from Hemsworth and is in a "great place" with Simpson.

"Miley feels such a level of comfort with Cody and she definitely sees long-term potential with him," the source said. "She grew up in a lot of ways while she was with Liam and got to know who she was and what she wanted from a relationship. She has that with Cody. They have a really deep connection."