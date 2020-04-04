Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Post Messy Gender Reveal for Their First Baby

✖

Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom revealed the gender of their child. The pop superstar posted a photo of Bloom to her Instagram account, revealing that they'll soon be parents to a baby girl.

The post also indicated a rather messy reveal party, as Bloom's face was covered in some kind of frosting. Although given the news, he didn't seem all that bothered by it. Perry has spent much of the month of March reportedly in lockdown, largely out of concerns over coronavirus. Bloom, whose series Carnival Row was one of the many productions to pull the plug temporarily to help slow the spread, joined her in Australia in mid-March.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 3, 2020 at 8:32pm PDT

For the caption, Perry simply wrote "it's a girl," which was flanked by heart emojis. Almost immediately, the comments exploded with overjoyed fans celebrating with the couple in spirit.

"YAY! So excited and happy for you," wrote one follower.

"I hope she is exactly like her momma," added another.

"Queen Katy is having a little princess," commented a third.

Much like Carnival Row, ABC's American Idol, where Perry serves as a judge, has also pulled the plug on production, which could mean big changes are in store for its current season. It had already shut down temporarily but has no plans to re-open its studio for the time being.

"As we continue to monitor advice from federal and local agencies, it seems unlikely we are going to be able to make it back into the studio for this season of American Idol," read an email that was sent to staff, according to TMZ.

It's unclear exactly what this means for the singing competition series, especially considering that a source also told the outlet that "the plan is still to produce the show," but in a new format to better respect the social distancing guidelines. It's possible that Perry and her fellow judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie — could all be working from home along with Ryan Seacrest and Bobby Bones. With this option, the source added that "viewers will ultimately decide who wins and who ends up packing."

While the three judges won't be spending any time together on-set, Perry has also made it clear that the two won't have much to do with her upcoming wedding, either.