Orlando Bloom Heads Home to Be Quarantined With Fiancée Katy Perry Amid Coronavirus Fears

Orlando Bloom is heading home after production on his Amazon show Carnival Row has been shut down due to the coronavirus, sharing the news on his Instagram Story last week. The show was filming in Prague and Bloom shared a video of himself with his castmates, telling the camera, "It's farewell from us as we’re going home to be quarantined."

"We’re coming home to the States, at least I’m coming home to the States because we want to get in before the quarantine," he said. "Big love everybody, stay safe out there. Self-quarantine. It seems really crazy actually this whole corona thing, but do the right thing by you and your family and stay safe. A few weeks, we’ll beat this bad boy."

Bloom did not disclose whether he is self-quarantining because he was in contact with an infected person or if he is taking the measures as a precaution. The actor's fiancée, Katy Perry, recently left Australia due to concern over the virus after spending 24 hours in lockdown her hotel room in Sydney, news.com.au reported. Perry was in Australia for several shows but left late last week after canceling a series of interviews.

Bloom and Perry's personal plans have reportedly been affected by the coronavirus as it has been reported that the couple has postponed their upcoming wedding, which was reportedly scheduled for early summer in Japan. The couple is currently expecting their first child together and Perry has told fans she is scheduled to give birth during the summer.

"The wedding is definitely postponed. Katy was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant. She thought it would be funny and cute to be in her wedding dress with a baby bump," a source told PEOPLE. "All her friends were joking that it was so her luck because they’ve been totally ready to start a family for a while now."

Perry and Bloom reportedly would have married before their baby arrives but will now resume planning after their child is born. The source says that the duo is "a little disappointed" by the change, but they're looking at the silver lining.

"Now they can just enjoy their time together before the baby arrives," the insider said. "They’re going to pick up on wedding planning again after the baby arrives."

Another source previously shared that the couple was preparing to marry in Japan.

"It was all set for Japan with 150 guests. Katy was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant," the source told PEOPLE. "They were both so elated that all the wedding details were finally coming together, but they are hitting pause because of coronavirus."

Photo Credit: Getty / Daniele Venturelli