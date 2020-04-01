Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Reportedly Grown 'Closer' During Quarantine After PDA Scandal With Alisha Wainwright

After the Alisha Wainwright scandal, fans of Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel wondered if the sweet couple would call it quits following the reveal of photos involving Timberlake and Wainwright. However, it's being reported that the couple has only grown closer since, especially during quarantine in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. After a rocky five months between the two, one source is revealing to Us Weekly that while the pandemic may be very stressful, the singer and actress are doing their best to use the downtime they have to grow closer.

"Although the pandemic is very stressful, Jess is trying to look on the bright side of things and thinks the extra downtime that comes along with the situation is great for her and Justin's relationship," the insider said. "They of course both have their moments of being irritated, but it has ultimately brought them closer and having the main focus be each other and [son] Silas has been a good thing."

"Out here social distancing with the fam and a lot of these [three tree emojis] I hope you guys are staying safe and healthy. We need to stick together and look out for each other during this crazy time. Go through my stories for some ways you can support your local communities. While there's a lot of chaos and confusion right now, there's also a lot of good and so many ways to help," he captioned the photo.

The family of three are social distancing up in the mountains and staying busy by doing things like playing games, watching movies and cooking. The source added, "They're enjoying being healthy and safe together." While they may be distancing themselves, Timberlake and Biel are still attending their therapy sessions via Skype and FaceTime. "They make time to work on themselves and open up about their issues," the insider said before adding, "As a whole, they are having fun and have been getting along. They are doing well and are happy."

In late 2019, Timberlake was seen getting close with his Palmer co-star during an outing in New Orleans. The photos that were released showed Timberlake heavily intoxicated as he held hands with Wainwright. Throughout the night, her hand was seen on his thigh as the two edged closer-and-closer to one another.

