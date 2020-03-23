Justin Timberlake Speaks out About Alisha Wainwright PDA Scandal and Fans Chime In

Months after his PDA scandal with Alisha Wainwright dominated the news, Justin Timberlake has, once again, opened up about the ordeal. In an interview with the Daily Mail for the Weekend Magazine, published on Friday, Timberlake addressed his "strong lapse in judgment" that saw him getting close to his Palmer co-star, Wainwright, at a bar in New Orleans. While the singer has previously addressed this matter with a lengthy statement posted to his Instagram, his recent statements highlight how he's learned and grown since this public scandal. And, in response to his recent interview, fans have had plenty to say.

"I don't have any secret for growing up except to continue to try to do my best," Timberlake told the publication. The "Can't Stop the Feeling" singer has been married to Jessica Biel for eight years and the two share a son, Silas. "There's always something to learn, and you have to realize that you have a footprint and you can't go back and erase it. But you can improve the next path, and that's all you can really do." He went on to share some kind words about his wife and recounted the time when they first met.

Timberlake noted that "there was nothing starry about the way [they] got together," but that there was an immediate connection there. He added, "We met and got talking, and afterwards I asked our friend if I could call her and ask her out." Timberlake's comments about Biel are indeed sweet, but many fans couldn't help but focus on his statement regarding his PDA scandal instead.