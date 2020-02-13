Justin Timberlake Reportedly 'Bending Over Backwards' For Jessica Biel After Alisha Wainwright Scandal

Justin Timbelake is reportedly "bending over backwards" for wife Jessica Biel, almost three months after the Alisha Wainwright hand-holding scandal. Timberlake has been seen in public supporting Biel, even attending the premiere for The Sinner Season 3 by her side. He apologized publicly in December 2019, shortly after photos of him holding Wainwright's hand in New Orleans.

"He's bending over backwards to get Jessica to forgive him and to make sure he's there for her and Silas," a source told Us Weekly in its latest issue on Wednesday.

Timberlake has continued treating Biel to "flowers, massages and weekend getaways."

"He’s been sending Jessica lots of sweet texts and telling her she’s the hottest wife and mom in the world," another source added.

Back in late November, paparazzi photos showing Timberlake and Wainwright holding hands outside a New Orleans bar. The two were working on the movie Palmer at the time.

On Dec. 4, Timberlake issued a public apology on Instagram.

"I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love," Timberlake wrote. "A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar."

"I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior," he continued. "I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be."

"This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it," he wrote at the end.

Since the scandal, Timberlake and Biel have been seen together frequently. Earlier this month, they went to The Sinner Season 3 premiere. Although Biel is not starring in the new season, she is still an executive producer on the USA Network show.

Timberlake also shared a new song, "Believe," his new collaboration with Meek Mill.

"You know I still believe, still believe in you and me / 'Cause every night I go to sleep, go to sleep," Tiimberlake sings in the new song. "I can see it like a movie in my dreams / Put my face in the dirt on the ground / Still, I race off to take back the crown, yes / You can break my body / But you can't lock the soul of a man down."

Photo credit: Getty Images