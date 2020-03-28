Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem Donate Crates of Medical Supplies With Masks and Gloves to Hospitals Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem have joined the growing ranks of celebrities who have chipped in to help aid in the fight against coronavirus. The couple donated several crates worth of medical supplies, namely masks and gloves, which healthcare workers around the globe are in dire need of as reported cases continue to escalate in many parts of the world.

"After many days looking for a way to find the needed medical supplies to buy and donate to hospitals, Javier and I have finally found a way," Cruz wrote in the caption. "Thanks to the logistical help from Inditex we have been able to buy 100,000 Nitrile gloves and 20,000 FFP2-type masks, which have now arrived at the La Paz hospital in Madrid. Even with the enormous difficulties in obtaining and taking such fundamental health tools to their destinations, we hope that in a short time we will be able to donate other materials that are so necessary in this crisis. Thank you to each and every heroine and anonymous heroes who put their own health at risk to help heal and maintain the health of all of us."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Penélope Cruz (@penelopecruzoficial) on Mar 27, 2020 at 4:33am PDT

Earlier this week, Arnold Schwarzenegger donated $1 million to the Frontline Responders Fund, which has brought in close to $5 million total as of Friday. Wednesday, Kylie Jenner also donated $1 million to help purchase hundreds of thousands of face masks, face shields, and other medical supplies used by healthcare professionals

Also on Wednesday, Rhianna's charity, the Clara Lionel Foundation, donated $5 million to relief efforts. "When we first began this year, never could we have imagined how COVID-19 would so dramatically alter our lives," the foundation's statement read. "It doesn't matter who you are or where you're from, this pandemic will affect us all. And for the world's most vulnerable, the worst may be yet to come."

Others are helping out in other ways. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepherd, for example, have waived rent for their tenants in the residential properties they own, while a number of medical series have donated their props for use during this unprecedented pandemic.

As of Friday, The CDC reports that 85,356 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the U.S., with 1,246 deaths. To learn what can be done to stay safe and prepared, they offer a number of tips on their website.