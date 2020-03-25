Kylie Jenner Donates $1 Million to Coronavirus Pandemic Relief Efforts

In response to the ongoing global health crisis, numerous celebrities have donated funds to coronavirus relief efforts. Kylie Jenner recently became one of those very celebrities, donating $1 million, as TMZ reported on Wednesday. Her donation will reportedly be used to help purchase hundreds of thousands of face masks, face shields, and other medical supplies used by healthcare professionals who are currently on the frontlines amidst this unprecedented pandemic. In response to Jenner's donation, Dr. Thais Aliabadi, who delivered the reality star's daughter Stormi Webster, issued a statement in which she thanked the 22-year-old for her generous gift.

"I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude. I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave healthcare workers and today my dream came true," Aliabadi said, per TMZ. "I have never felt more blessed to be a doctor, as helping our brave ER and ICU workers feels just as gratifying as helping my own patients. From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU Kylie Jenner. You are my hero. This generous donation will help save many precious lives. Our world is a better place with you in it. I love you so much."

Jenner has been vocal about implementing social distancing efforts amidst this health crisis. She was one of many celebrities urged by the Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams, to use their platform to urge their many followers to take safety precautions seriously. In turn, Jenner heard Adams' words and took to her Instagram Story to urge fans to stay inside, as PEOPLE noted.

“Hey guys. Happy self-quarantine!” Jenner said. “I know I’ve already been doing my daily reminders about how important it is right now to practice social distancing and self-quarantine. I’m going on my ninth day. The coronavirus is a real thing.”

"I listened to the Surgeon General this morning and even though I’ve already been doing my daily reminders, he definitely encouraged me to come on here and talk to you guys so you can see me and hear me," she added.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star went on to urge her followers to take this crisis seriously and noted that "nobody's immune" to the coronavirus.

“Please stay inside, you guys. Please stay inside, practice social distancing, self-quarantine,” Jenner continued. “If you live with your parents, you don’t want to go home and get your parents sick. You might have it and not even know and be infecting other people. It’s serious, and the only way that we’re going to slow this down is if we do this since there’s not a cure right now.”