Arnold Schwarzenegger Donates $1 Million to Coronavirus Medical Supply Relief

✖

Arnold Schwarzenegger has ramped up his efforts to help stop coronavirus. The Terminator star has been a regular on social media, speaking of the importance of both washing your hands and social distancing, both of which included help from some of his furry friends. On Tuesday, the actor took to Instagram to raise awareness of the Frontline Responders Fund, which he has donated $1 million to in order to provide much-needed equipment to medical professionals combating the virus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arnold Schwarzenegger (@schwarzenegger) on Mar 24, 2020 at 10:04am PDT

"I never believed in sitting on the couch and complaining about how bad things are, I always believed we should all do our part to make things better," Schwarzenegger wrote in the caption. "This is a simple way to protect our real action heroes on the frontlines in our hospitals, and I'm proud to be part of it. I donated 1 million dollars, and I hope that all of you who can will step up to support these heroes." He then included the link to the GoFundMe page which, as of Friday, has raised more than $4.5 million for critical supplies to medical professionals.

Schwarzenegger's generosity comes as a number of Hollywood institutions have begun doing what they can to aid the fight against coronavirus. A number of medical series, including Station 19, Grey's Anatomy and The Resident have all donated their props to be used as actual supplies for first responders.

Grey's Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff told Vulture that "we were lucky enough to have about 300 of the coveted N95 masks, which we donated to our local fire station, and that everyone was "overwhelmed with gratitude for our health-care workers during this incredibly difficult time. In addition to these donations, we are doing our part to help them by staying home."

Last week, Lowe's donated $10 million to help provide equipment to medical professionals on the front line. CEO Marvin Ellison spoke of those dealing with the virus directly, saying that they "deeply appreciate their actions and commitment."

As of Friday, there have been 85,356 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., with 1,246 deaths, according to The CDC. In order to be better prepared, the agency also offers a number of helpful tips on its website.