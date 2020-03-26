Kevin Hart Sports Gray Hair While Telling Fans Stories Amid Coronavirus Quarantine

While it's rare that celebrities shy away from social media, it's become a go-to for many as concerns about coronavirus have shut down multiple film and TV productions for the time being. As more people around the world are being told to self-isolate to help slow the spread, some are using it to encourage their followers to do the same. Kevin Hart, on the other hand, is using it to tell some stories.

In the caption, Hart jokingly referred to the five-minute clip as Confessions from The Hart, adding "I got stories for days." He also addressed his very visible grey hairs. "I have always had a s- load of grey hair... I was just a frequent dyer. I'm not working right now so I said F- IT."

In the clip, Hart promises "I've decided to open up and tell you stories I've never told to the world," promising he'll post "about two or three a week." His opener, it turns out, is when he got food poisoning while in Scandinavia, and as he put it, "s-ing on myself on stage," as a result. He goes into some surprising detail, recalling a dinner with some undercooked chicken, all the way through later than night when "all hell breaks loose."

On Tuesday, Hart's wife, Eniko Parrish, used Instagram to share the news that the couple were expecting their second child together.

"In the midst of all this we're counting our blessings and couldn't be more grateful!" Parrish wrote in the caption, clearly referring to the changing circumstances around coronavirus. She also included the hashtag "glowing and growing," and added that they'd "soon to be a family of six!"

Hart's post comes as a growing number of celebrities have flocked to social media in an era of self-isolation. Along with the PSAs, they're also using their influence to help raise awareness of charitable endeavors aiming to help people whose lives have been uprooted by the global pandemic.

As of Thursday, The CDC reported that there were 68,440 reported cases and 994 confirmed deaths. In order to continue to slow the spread, 1.5 billion people the world over are in some form of self-isolation in an attempt to get ahead of the virus. Although some officials indicate that might not be for quite some time.