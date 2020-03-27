'Law & Order: SVU' Victoria Pollack Heartbroken Over Crew Member Josh Wallwork's Death From Coronavirus

✖

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Victoria Pollack is speaking out after Josh Wallwork, a costumer on the long running series, died from complication related to the novel coronavirus. In a tweet shared with her followers Thursday afternoon, Pollack, who starred in Thursday night's newest episode, "Dance, Lies, and Videotape," expressed her heartbreak over Wallwork's sudden passing.

The SVU family lost one of our own today -- Josh Wallwork with wardrobe peacefully passed from COVID-19 complications. The SVU halls won't be the same. My sincerest condolences to Josh's loved ones. And please take care of yourselves everyone 💔 https://t.co/rj7IISgfaf — Victoria Pollack (@veepspeaks) March 26, 2020

Prior to his passing, Wallwork had worked on the NBC legal drama for two years, first becoming customer on the series in 2018. He was credited in the position up until his death, which was confirmed by family friend Abdul Qadir in a Thursday post. In the message, which was then shared by SVU showrunner Warren Leight, Qadir wrote that Wallwork "peacefully transitioned at the tender age of 45, today."

"Very sad news today," Leight wrote when sharing the news on his respective Twitter account. "One of our costumers, and a beautiful man, Josh Wallwork, passed away from complications of Covd-19. Cast and crew send love and prayers to his family and friends. We are heartbroken."

Although one of many faces to work behind the scenes on the series, Wallwork's death had a heavy impact on fans, who took to social media along with the series' stars to pay their respects.

"So sorry for your loss," wrote one fan after learning of Wallwork's passing. "To his Family may they have strength & comfort for his passing. PLEASE EVERY1, PRAY PRAY & PRAY for this senseless virus to end.Why is it even happening?"

"Twitter REALLY needs a SAD button," commented somebody else. "I am so very sorry to hear of the SVU's family loss. I pray peace and comfort to his Family and Friends."

"So sad," added another fan of the series. "I'm a huge fan of the show. And it breaks my heart to see anyone affected by this. Prayers and thoughts to his family..."

Along with his work on SVU, Wallwork's other credits include acting as the set costumer on both 14 episodes of the CBS legal drama Bull and 11 episodes of musical drama The Get Down from 2016 until 2017, and work as a customer on the CBS political drama Madam Secretary from 2017 until 2018.