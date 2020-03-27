Till Lindemann, Rammstein Singer, Hospitalized Following Reported Coronavirus Diagnosis

✖

It's been reported that Till Lindemann, the singer for iconic German industrial band Rammstein, has been hospitalized following a coronavirus diagnosis. German news outlet Bild first reported Lindemann's health issues, stating that he had played a concert with a side-project band in Mosscow, Russia on March 15, as the outbreak was beginning to spike around the world.

After making it back to Germany, he began to experience symptoms of the virus — such as a high fever — and was admitted to the hospital. Bild reported that he tested positive for coronavirus and was quarantined in the hospital. The outlet added that even though Lindemann had been in critical condition, he was "feeling better and his life is no longer in danger." Notably, Rammstein has since issued an update, stating that the vocalist was not diagnosed with the potentially fatal virus. A statement posted to the band's Facebook page read, "Yesterday evening Till Lindemann was admitted to a hospital on the band’s doctor’s advice. He spent the night in intensive care but has been moved as he is feeling better. Till has tested negative for the coronavirus."

Many of the band's fans have since commented on the post, with one writing, "Get well soon Till. And thank you for clarifying this. It seems the reports were wrong. I have tickets for Cardiff but health comes first. Speedy recovery and best wishes to you and the band. Hope you all stay safe."

"I'm very happy to hear such good news! I hope Till recovers very soon. I send my best wishes from Barcelona to Till, his family and all his colleagues and friends of the Rammstein band. Kisses," another fan wrote.

"Super glad to hear that! But why the hell is press saying he has it and he is in a bad condition? Really hope you are all doing good! Your music is great! Great people! Also I would love to see you live at least once! Please come to Romania when this is all over!" someone else replied.

"Thank the universe he will be ok!!! I hope we will all get to see him and Rammstein later this summer healthy and well on stage. See you guys In Danemark!" a fourth fan exclaimed, while one final person replied, "Thank you for addressing the matter plainly and calming our fears. A million things rushed through my head when I saw the tabloid headlines. Get well soon our old friend."

Photo Credit: Isa Foltin/WireImage/Getty