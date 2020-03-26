Jonah Hill Shows off Chest and Arm Tattoos During Surf Outing

Jonah Hill spent the day at the beach recently, and showed off his impressive ink in the process. As Just Jared noted, Hill was spotted on the beach in Malibu, California, on Sunday, where he was seen surfing with his friends. Apparently, Hill has been trying his hand at surfing for some time now and has opened up about taking up the hobby for the first time last summer. In August, the Superbad actor discussed his new passion for surfing on Instagram.

"Been terrified to surf my whole life," Hill wrote on Instagram at the time, captioning a photo of himself holding up a surfboard. "Totally random fear and at the same time always been a secret dream of mine. Turned out to be one of the most fun experiences I've ever had. Not only was it so fun and challenging but more so I'm like 'damn, at 35 you can start doing shit you've always wanted to do.'Thanks @patmillin and Franco for taking me and @88surfboards."

While many will likely focus on Hill's tattoos, which he showed off during his beach trip, his outing did come at an interesting time given many in America (and, specifically, those in California) have been urged to implement self-distancing measures amidst the coronavirus crisis. More specifically, as CNN reported, California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statewide mandate which ordered the state's nearly 40 million residents to stay at home unless they need to leave for an essential reason.

But, it should be noted that Hill is doing his part to try to urge others to implement social distancing measures. In a partnership with Adidas, and in advocacy of the #hometeam movement, the actor posted a video in which he, and others, related how they're spending time while self-quarantining, as Collider noted.

"I am spending this time creating… My weapons of choice are very simple: Notecard, pen, cardboard, thoughts," Hill noted in the video. "That's it. I am writing movies during this time."

Hill went on to describe his favorite part about his process — the "Flavor Bin." What is the Flavor Bin exactly? According to him, it's "where you take all of your crazy ideas, you put 'em on the flavor bin, and you see where they fit within your story."