Gisele Bundchen Sings 'Count on Me' With Kids, Shares Inspiring Coronavirus Message

In recent weeks, many celebrities have taken to social media in order to share some positive words to their followers amidst the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, Gisele Bundchen did just that with a lovely post on Instagram, as PEOPLE noted. Bundchen posted an uplifting video of herself and her two children, Benjamin and Vivian, singing along to their own rendition of "Count on Me," and it is just as sweet as it sounds.

"Though we are going through a very tough time, let’s try and focus on the present, and live the HERE and NOW," Bundchen's Instagram caption began, before going on to share some helpful suggestions for how everyone can lend a helping hand during this difficult time. "Life is a gift. Let’s support one another. Do you have a friend who knows how to cook? Call him," she suggested. "Know someone who loves to work out? Ask her to teach you some exercises. What about that friend who knows how to meditate? Why not ask for some tips?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Mar 24, 2020 at 2:39pm PDT

"Around here, we are singing and sending good energy to all," Bundchen continued to caption the adorable video of herself and her two kids. "What about you guys at home? What are you all doing? Please tag me in your posts so I can share on my insta stories. That way we can inspire one another! Sending love and light to everyone! #stayhome #hereandnow."

Bundchen's post comes as she's preparing to make a major change in her life, as she is set to move to Tampa, Florida because her husband, Tom Brady, has decided to become a Tampa Bay Buccaneer after 20 years with the New England Patriots. When the news was announced, Bundchen reflected on her time in Boston cheering on her husband and the Patriots in a lengthy Instagram post.

"What a ride the last decade has been. Boston has been so good to us and will always be in our hearts," she wrote, captioning a slideshow of photos featuring her family. "We will forever have wonderful memories. Our kids were born and raised there and we have made special friendships to last a lifetime."

"I’ll miss our friends, the beautiful change of seasons and the rides to the stadium to go cheer for Tom and the Pats," Bundchen continued. "Thank you to everyone who has been so supportive of my husband and our family throughout all these years. We will miss you!"