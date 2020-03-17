Tuesday morning, Tom Brady used his Instagram account to break the news to the world that he will not be returning to the New England Patriots for the 2020 season. He will be continuing his career with another franchise. Gisele Bundchen, on the other hand, used her account on Monday to send a heartfelt message to residents of the world. She asked citizens to follow the recommended protocol amid COVID-19 concerns.

"What is happening in the world is the ultimate reminder that we are all connected to each other and what we choose to do is going to affect us all," Bundchen wrote. "For this moment of crisis, we need to understand the importance of physical distancing. We need to protect each other so we don't get sick and can all stay well together.

"Even if you are young and healthy, we all need to follow the recommended protocols and precautions because in doing so we can end up saving someone's life – particularly the elderly and those who are sick and immunocompromised."

There have been concerns in recent weeks due to coronavirus, which has led to recommendations that citizens work from home in order to prevent the spread of illness. Bundchen is among a multitude of celebrities that are practicing the art of social distancing, including Arnold Schwarzenegger and Channing Tatum.

There are more than 181,000 confirmed coronavirus cases around the world, including more than 4,200 in the U.S. President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on Friday while a number of local governments have ordered bars, restaurants, gyms, and other places marked by mass gatherings to close for the time being.

Bundchen supports this idea of remaining in self-quarantine in order to limit the spread of coronavirus. She has also called for individuals around the world to "remain calm, positive and continue to support each other."

While she and Brady will continue to remain sequestered away from the public, they will plan for a future in a different city. Will Brady sign with the Los Angeles Chargers as he builds his new content company, 199 Productions, or will they head to Florida as he joins the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

The ultimate destination of Brady is unknown following his announcement on Instagram, but Bundchen is less focused on the NFL. She is trying to help residents of the earth remain healthy during this time of concern.

