Greg Rikaart, 'Young and the Restless' and 'Days of Our Lives' Star, Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Longtime The Young and the Restless actor Greg Rikaart revealed on Instagram Monday he has tested positive for the coronavirus. The beloved soap opera star, who also worked on Days of Our Lives last year, has been feeling symptoms of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, for the past few days and has been living in solo quarantine since March 14. The 43-year-old actor described the last two and a half weeks as the "hardest experience of my life."

"I just tested positive for coronavirus," Rikaart wrote. "I am a pretty healthy 43-year-old who doesn’t smoke, doesn’t drink much, eats well and exercises regularly and this has been the hardest experience of my life. Two+ weeks ago, everyone in my house had a bit of a cough and my son came home from school with a high fever. Everyone recovered, but I deteriorated. I isolated from my family and have been in solo quarantine since Saturday the 14th. I had a fever for 11 days, difficulty breathing and was diagnosed with pneumonia."

"I'm confident that I have finally turned the proverbial corner and am fever free today for the first time since this all started," he continued. "I was told to stay isolated for another 72 hours before I acclimate back into my family. So, nice try coronavirus, but I have another 4-5 decades worth of experiences to have with these guys. Furthermore, I want to thank you all for the well wishes and I hope you heed the warnings. Stay safe, stay healthy and stay inside."

Rikaart included a photo with his husband, Robert Sudduth, and their son, Montgomery, who was born via surrogate in 2016.

The actor first opened up about his health concerns on March 17, when he shared a long Instagram message. He reported having a 100.5-degree fever, feeling tightness in his chest and a wet cough with green phlegm. At first, his doctor said he was suffering from seasonal allergies, but he was later prescribed a Z-Pack. His doctor suggested he get tested for the coronavirus, but getting the test was not easy.

"THREE offices refused to see me, including my primary GP, b/c I didn’t meet the CDC threshold of: 1. Having travelled internationally in the past few weeks. 2. Having a fever of 102. 3. Cough," Rikaart wrote. "Two offices have me virtual appointments and said only to come in in conditions deteriorate b/c kits are a finite resource right now. Side note, other countries are testing anyone who wants to be tested b/c many ppl infected are walking around asymptomatically."

On March 18, Rikaart revealed he was feeling much better, sharing a photo of his thermometer reading 99.1 degrees.

"We're getting there," he wrote. "Feeling better today. Thank you ALL for the words of support. It’s really helped. That and the rest, water, vitamins, minerals, Aleve and Netflix. Stay well and indoors. I’m talking specially to the boomers and millennials!"

Rikaart plays Kevin Fisher on The Young and The Restless, and has had the role since 2003. He also starred as Leo Stark Kiriakis on Days in 2018 and 2019. He won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in 2005.

