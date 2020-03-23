Sam Smith Has 'Meltdown' After Recording Video During Coronavirus Quarantine

British singer Sam Smith shared photos of a "meltdown" while quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic Thursday. Smith began advocating for social distancing earlier this month and recently took part in the #IStayHomeFor challenge that actor Kevin Bacon began on Instagram. The "Stay With Me" singer also shared a video on Twitter Wednesday, complaining about being bored.

Smith's Thursday Instagram post included three pictures of the singer, who uses the pronouns "they" and "them," sitting in their house, and not looking very happy. "Stages of a quarantine meltdown," they joked in the caption. While some of Smith's fans enjoyed the humor, others did not. They suggested the singer was not taking the pandemic seriously.

"Try sitting at home not knowing where your next wage is coming from struggling to keep a roof over your family's head. Then you'd cry," one Instagram user wrote. Another added, "Yea feel for you dude, in isolation worried about rent/mortgage, must be worried sick, how will u f— survive!"

On Wednesday, Smith said they were staying inside after they felt symptoms from allergies. He advised fans to drink lots of water, "stay safe" and keep busy at home.

"This is a weird time. I wanted to reach out to every one of you right now, and send my love," Smith told fans. "I really really hope you're okay and I hope you’re mentally alright. "I just want to bring home and say how important I think this time right now is for all of us to remain a unit and look out for each other. Especially for all the older people — I'm worrying about my nan right now."

Smith also told fans he wanted to do an online "sing-song" to help people come together, once he feels better.

"This is going to be an odd and different few weeks and I am going to try and do as much as I can to help. All I can really do - I am pretty s— at everything else - but the only thing I can do is sing," Smith said, reports The Sun. "So if I'm better in a few days I am going to sing, and I am going to play some songs and record them and hopefully we can all have a little sing-song together. I think it would be really nice, I think we all need it. In a time like this, music is a really beautiful thing."

On Saturday, Smith responded to Elton John, who nominated Smith for the #IStayHomeFor challenge. Smith listed members of their family and nominated six more friends to take part.

"Thank you beautiful [John] for my nomination," Smith wrote. "This is a wonderful thing to do. I stay home for my incredible family. This is unprecedented times and my thoughts and heart is with everyone right now. We are in this together."

Smith is best known for his 2014 international hit "Stay With Me" and his Oscar-winning James Bond song "Writing's On The Wall" for Spectre. His next album, To Die For, is scheduled for release on June 5.

There are more than 370,000 coronavirus cases worldwide, including more than 6,700 in the U.K., according to Johns Hopkins University. On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson finally issued a stay-at-home order for citizens.

"As we have seen elsewhere, in other countries that also have fantastic health care systems, that is the moment of real danger," Johnson said, reports The Guardian. "To put it simply, if too many people become seriously unwell at one time, the NHS will be unable to handle it – meaning more people are likely to die, not just from coronavirus but from other illnesses as well. So it’s vital to slow the spread of the disease."

Photo credit: Toni Anne Barson/WireImage/Getty Images