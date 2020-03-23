Kevin Love Tells Other Athletes to Step up Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

✖

With the NBA season indefinitely suspended following the positive test of Rudy Gobert, which led to the eventual postponement of all other active professional sports leagues, athletes across the country have had more times on their hands and many are making good use of that extra time. Dallas Cowboys defensive standout DeMarcus Lawrence has recently donated meals to local first responders while Baker Mayfield followed suit by donating meals in Cleveland.

Still, though, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is urging more to done from his peers. Love has put his money where his mouth is, being the first in the NBA to openly state he would donate $100,000 to support workers at the Cavaliers arena. This was a move that was followed by many, including potential league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson. Now Love is asking for them to "more than athletes" as the country fights through the pandemic.

"It's been an incredibly stressful time for number of people ... a lot of people living paycheck to paycheck," Love said on Good Morning America. "So I felt this is a really good time, especially for NBA players, to walk-the-walk and be more than athletes."

His efforts in kickstarting the action taken by those in the NBA community also caught the attention of former president, Barack Obama, who gave a shout out to all those have helped contribute. Love shared what he had to say in an Instagram post.

Love also went on to talk about the toll this can take on people. Having previously opened up how he deals with a mental illness

"It's important to know that those with a mental illness may be vulnerable to the effects of widespread panic and threat," he said of the impact the coronavirus threat can have. "Be kind to one another. Be understanding of their fears, regardless if you don't feel the same. Be safe and make informed decisions during this time. And I encourage everyone to take care of themselves and to reach out to others in need -- whether that means supporting your local charities that are canceling events, or checking in on your colleagues and family."

The former UCLA standout has remained active in not only charitable donations but doing all he can to inspire those around him. In a separate Instagram post, he explained how "we are all in this together."

"Let's do our part to help those that need it most, especially if that person is yourself," he wrote.

