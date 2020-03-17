Vanessa Hudgens Eviscerated for Dismissing Coronavirus Deaths as 'Inevitable'

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, actress Vanessa Hudgens took to Instagram Live to muse about the outbreak with catastrophic results. A viral clip from her broadcast shows her referring to mass casualties as "inevitable," and thinking out loud about COVID-19. Hudgens is not at all happy about the projected timeline for the pandemic.

"Til July sounds like a bunch of bulls—, I'm sorry," Hudgens said in the clip. "But like, it's a virus, I get it, I respect it but at the same time like, even if everybody gets it, like, yeah, people are gonna die, which is terrible, but like, inevitable? I don't know. Maybe I shouldn't be doing this right now."

The 27-second clip got Hudgens in some seriously hot water as it went viral on social media. Many commenters condemned the actress, saying that she was contributing to the problem, and also that she was displaying a callous attitude towards human life.

What a horrible and heartless message for you to share with the younger people who look up to you @VanessaHudgens pic.twitter.com/p0vIekdigP — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 17, 2020

Naturally, others defended Hudgens, saying that she should not be persecuted just for thinking out loud. However, with a platform of her size, many thought that she should take more care in what she says in public.

At the time of this writing, there are over 196,000 cases of COVID-19 worldwide. The U.S. alone has over 4,400 cases, and more are expected as testing becomes more widely available.

The best way to slow the spread of the virus is social distancing, which Hudgens herself appears to be practicing. It is the act of staying at home and limiting interaction, with the hopes of ensuring that the healthcare system is not overrun with people needing treatment all at once. It can also help protect people in vulnerable populations like the elderly from the high mortality rate of the coronavirus. For more information, visit the CDC's website.

Here is what people are saying about Hudgens' quarantine clip.