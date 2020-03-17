Vanessa Hudgens Claims Controversial Coronavirus Video Was Taken 'Out of Context'

Vanessa Hudgens has attempted to apologize after a controversial video of the actress discussing the coronavirus went viral in which Hudgens lamented the length of a potential shift in daily life and called deaths "inevitable." In a series of videos on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Hudgens claimed that her words were "taken out of context."

"Hey guys," she began. "So yesterday I did an Instagram Live and I realized today that some of my comments are being taken out of context. It's a crazy time. It's a crazy, crazy time and I am at home and in lockdown and that's what I hope you guys are doing too - in full quarantine and staying safe and sane." She concluded, "I don't take this situation lightly by any means. I am home. So stay inside y'all."

In the 31-year-old's original clip from her Instagram Live, she criticized a potential social distancing timeline and mentioned that people will die as a result of the virus, referring to death — whether in general or as a result of the virus was unclear — as "inevitable."

"Til' July sounds like a bunch of bulls—, I'm sorry," she said. "But like, it's a virus, I get it, I respect it but at the same time like, even if everybody gets it, like, yeah, people are gonna die, which is terrible, but like, inevitable?" She appeared to recognize that her message might be met with criticism, ending with, "I don't know. Maybe I shouldn't be doing this right now."

There are currently over 196,000 cases of COVID-19 worldwide and over 7,900 deaths confirmed. The United States has over 5,000 cases and 100 deaths. On Sunday, the CDC recommended that gatherings of over 50 people be canceled for the next eight weeks and on Tuesday, the White House suggested limiting gatherings to 10 people or fewer. Some states have outright banned gatherings of more than 50 including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin. Much of San Francisco's Bay Area has been ordered to "shelter in place" and only leave their homes if necessary. Some states have closed businesses such as restaurants and gyms while others have announced their intention to do so.

