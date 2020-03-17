Vanessa Hudgens Totally Dismisses Coronavirus Threat, Calls Deaths 'Inevitable' in Controversial Video

Vanessa Hudgens went on Instagram Live this week and discussed the coronavirus with her followers, sharing a number of controversial opinions. In her brief missive, she criticized a potential social distancing timeline and appeared to take on a mocking tone when she mentioned that people will die as a result of the virus, among other points.

"Til' July sounds like a bunch of bulls—, I'm sorry," she said. "But like, it's a virus, I get it, I respect it but at the same time like, even if everybody gets it, like, yeah, people are gonna die, which is terrible, but like, inevitable? I don't know. Maybe I shouldn't be doing this right now." The actress delivered her message while sitting in what appears to be her living room and wearing a sweater and sweatpants, seemingly indicating that she, like many Americans, is social distancing.

There are currently over 196,000 cases of COVID-19 worldwide and over 4,400 in the United States, where health officials are urging social distancing in an effort to flatten the virus' curve. The CDC recommended on Sunday that gatherings of over 50 people be canceled for the next eight weeks, so it's unclear where Hudgens got the idea of July. There have been over 7,900 deaths confirmed worldwide.

People on Twitter immediately began criticizing Hudgens for her words after video began circulating of her Live.

"What a horrible and heartless message for you to share with the younger people who look up to you," one tweet read. "vanessa hudgens is losing her mind because coachella got cancelled and she doesnt know how else to stay relevant," someone else wrote.

A third person tweeted, "not Vanessa Hudgens saying everyone should just get corona bc death is inevitable rich people are NUTS!!!!!" One very shocked user wrote, "VANESSA HUDGENS SAYING SHE RESPECTS THE VIRUS IS THIS REAL LIFE LMAO WTF."

"What people like Vanessa Hudgens don’t realize is that while they are missing Coachella, the rest of us are missing paychecks," another tweet read. "While she struggles to stay relevant, the rest of us struggle to provide for our families."

The High School Musical star has shared a number of updates with her fans while in "lockdown," including a selfie on Sunday which she captioned, "Annnnd I’m already bored lol."

Photo Credit: Getty / Bruce Gilkas