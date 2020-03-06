Vanessa Hudgens Reveals New NSFW Angelic Tattoo in Instagram Video

Vanessa Hudgens is sporting some stunning new ink as she unveiled her "divine feminine angel" for the public as part of her ongoing #ThirstyThursday series. The High School Musical actress took to Instagram Thursday to show off her fresh tattoo, a naked angel on her right ribcage, as well as sharing a video of the exact moment she saw her new piece for herself.

"Divine feminine angel," she captioned the picture, tagging tattoo artist Dragon of New York City’s Bang Bang Tattoo. "Not me.... my tat. But you can call me that, if you want to #thirstythursday."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens) on Mar 5, 2020 at 4:48pm PST

In the subsequent video the actress shared, Hudgens lets out a series of excited exclamations after running to the mirror to see the artwork for herself for the first time.

"Lol this was the first time I saw it. I never peeked. Hilarious," she wrote. "I love [Dragon Ink] so damn much. What. A. Legend."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens) on Mar 5, 2020 at 4:51pm PST

The artwork was clearly a hit from her followers, one of whom commented, "Wow he’s genius."

"That is the sickest art i have ever seen," another added. "Stunning."

Hudgens has gotten a series of cute new tattoos over the last few months, including a sunflower on the other side of her ribcage inked in January, shortly after news that she and her longtime boyfriend had called off their relationship after nearly a decade.

The Spring Breakers actress and boyfriend Austin Butler reportedly split after nine years together in January, with a source telling E! News shortly after the news broke that the two had parted on good terms. Neither Butler nor Hudgens have addressed the breakup directly.

"They're just shooting on two different continents and it's a matter of distance," the source said. "There is no bad blood at all, and they have a lot of respect for each other."

The insider added, "They have such a history and deep connection they could find their way back to one another."

Photo credit: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images