Timothy Olyphant Busts out Disinfectant Wipes During 'Conan' Interview Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Concerns about the coronavirus have spilled into late-night TV, and not just in the hosts' opening monologues. Timothy Olyphant stopped by Conan O'Brien's show on Thursday, and as he walked to the stage to begin his interview, he promptly pulled out a sanitary wipe and began wiping down his hands. Naturally, he cited the coronavirus as the reason for his precautions.

"This isn't for us, it's a PSA," Olyphant said. "This is what I know: you've got to wash your hands frequently, for 20 seconds, which by the way is exhausting. Have you tried it? My forearms are killing me. If arm-wrestling comes back, I'm ready."

"The other thing, Conan, and this is important, is not touch people's faces," Olyphant continued before he was corrected by O'Brien, who told him it was his own face he shouldn't be touching.

"Don't touch your face? Do you know how difficult that is? That's a rule in a drinking game," he went on. "That's how hard that is."

While Olyphant's interview was all in good fun, his advice about washing your hands for 20 seconds is recommended by the World Health Organization, which just declared the coronavirus a pandemic. CBS News also reports that 120,000 people worldwide have been diagnosed with the disease.

The concern over the outbreak has reached far and wide, with SXSW, Coachella and The Stagecoach Music festival and more have all postponed or outright canceled in hopes of containing the spread.

Adam Sandler also just announced on Wednesday that he'd be postponing his stand up tour slated for March, and Pearl Jam has also put off the first leg of their North American tour. Similarly, MGM has delayed the release of the 25th (official) James Bond flick, No Time to Die, from April until March.

Back in April, Olyphant's sitcom The Santa Clarita Diet was canceled by Netflix after its third season. The actor starred alongside Drew Barrymore as a family that has to come together to deal with their mother's new affliction, which was that she was a zombie. Given that the show ended with a cliffhanger as Olyphant's character becoming one of the undead, fans were not happy to see it go. Which is a situation fans of The OA can certainly relate to.

Olyphant will next appear in Season 4 of Fargo, which premieres April 19 on FX.