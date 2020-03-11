Coronavirus Update: Adam Sandler Postpones Live Dates, Cites Health Officials' Concerns About Gatherings

As the coronavirus continues to be a concern, Adam Sandler has decided to postpone the standup dates he'd scheduled for the month of March. Sandler made an apologetic announcement about the news on Twitter, where he cited health officials' recommendations to avoid large crowds. Which his standup shows definitely draw.

Hey you guys. We've been looking forward to this upcoming tour for a long time but after a lot of thought we have decided to postpone the March dates. Health officials say that large gatherings should be avoided to help stop or prevent the spread of the coronavirus, so we will— — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) March 11, 2020

"-- reschedule the dates once things are back to normal," Sandler continued in a follow-up tweet. "Stay safe, wash your hands, don’t make out with Schneider, and we will get through this like champs. Look forward to having a great night with you soon."

He also added that "Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets as new dates will be announced as soon as possible. Refunds at point of initial purchase."

Sandler's announcement comes among several events being postponed or canceled outright. So far, SXSW, The Stagecoach Music Festival, Coachella and even the release of No Time To Die have all been impacted out of concern for the virus, just to name a few. As of Wednesday, the coronavirus has clocked over 120,000 infections worldwide, per CBS News.

Despite postponing his tour, Sandler will be keeping busy. While his performance of compulsive gambler Howie Ratner in 2019's Uncut Gems failed to score him an Oscar nomination in January, he signed up to make four more movies for Netflix, allowing his plan for revenge to move into place.

"If I don’t get [an Oscar nomination], I'm going to f--ing come back and do one again that is so bad on purpose just to make you all pay," Sandler said on The Howard Stern Show back in December. "That's how I get them."

Despite being snubbed by the Academy, Sandler seemed to take the whole thing in stride and even referenced his 1998 comedy The Waterboy when addressing his surprising lack of acting nominations. Even his Waterboy co-star, Kathy Bates, got in on the fun.

He also addressed the infamous snub in February during his acceptance speech at The Independent Spirit Awards, where he did win for his work in Uncut Gems.

"A few — you know, a few weeks back when I was quote, unquote, snubbed by the Academy," Sandler began. "It reminded me when I briefly attended high school and was overlooked for the coveted yearbook superlative category best looking."