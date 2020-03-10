Pearl Jam Postpone 2020 Tour Dates, Cites Coronavirus Concerns

The coronavirus has become a real threat not just in the states but across the globe. As a result, many precautions have begun. That includes cancellations of many events, like Old Dominion cancelling an upcoming festival and an upcoming Nashville songwriting festival being postponed. Boston also revealed on Monday that it would be postponing its St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Pearl Jam added another thing effected by the coronavirus to the list when the band announced on Monday evening that they would be postponing the first leg of their North American tour, which was scheduled to begin on March 18 in Toronto, Canada.

The band provided a lengthy post on social media explaining all that went into the decision.

They began by explaining that being from Seattle in a state that has seen patients come down with COVID-19 has impacted their perspective. They've seen their children's school shut down and that it's been "brutal" seeing the implications.

"So we are being told that being part of large gatherings is high on the list of things to avoid as this global health crisis is now beginning to affect all of our lives," the caption read. "Unfortunately, communing in large groups is a huge part of what we do as a band and the tour we've been busy planning for months is now in jeopardy... We have and will always keep the safety and well-being of our supporters as top priority."

That's when they revealed that "with deep frustration and regret" the first leg of the tour will be rescheduled. Apparently they sought to find alternative routes to follow through with the set times but ultimately couldn't come up with anything.

A note about the government not disclosing enough information about the dangers and the safety of going to work was also included. Pearl Jam added that they "have no reason to believe that it will be under control in the coming weeks ahead."

"What we do wish for the rest of the country is that they can avoid the harsh negative effects of this and retain their sense of community and take care of one another," the post continued. "Just as we look forward to our next concerts and the ability to gather together and play loud songs as energized as ever."

The announcement concluded with the band reiterating that they are "deeply upset" by the news.