Katy Perry Proposes 'Wheel of Fortune' Appearance to Host Pat Sajak in Cheeky Twitter Exchange

Is Katy Perry going to be guesting on Wheel of Fortune? The singer campaigned to spin the show's infamous wheel on Twitter on Sunday after a Twitter exchange with Pat Sajak, who noticed he was the subject of one of the American Idol judge's recent tweets. The whole thing began thanks to one American Idol contestant who was having some serious trouble identifying judges Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, as seen in a clip the show posted on Sunday.

Contestant Lou Dawg misidentified Bryan as Justin Timberlake, thought Richie was on Wheel of Fortune and named Sia's "Chandelier" as a song sung by Perry. After the clip aired, Perry used Twitter to post a Photoshopped picture of the judges' table with Sajak in Richie's spot, Sia in Perry's and Timberlake in Bryan's.

"@LukeBryanOnline @LionelRichie and I have really changed over the last 3 seasons haven't we?" she joked.

"Personally, I think you're all looking much better!" Sajak replied.

Perry tweeted back, "if u mean that lemme spin the wheel Pat."

Richie also responded to Perry's tweet with a "HAHA" while Bryan shared a clip of Dawg's audition and wrote, "This guy still cracks me up."

During Dawg's audition, Perry started things off by telling him, "So we heard a rumor that you have no idea who we are." When she asked him to name a song by any of the judges, he guessed that Timberlake's "Cry Me a River" was sung by Bryan. While Dawg knew Perry's name is Katy, he misidentified Sia's "Chandelier" as belonging to the California gurl before getting to Richie and declaring himself "stumped."

"I've been in the business 243 years!" Richie declared after faux-storming off set. "I was there when the dinosaurs came through."

"Have you done Wheel of Fortune or something?" Dawg tried before telling Richie, who had turned his chair around, "Pat, turn around, Pat." Richie declined to do so for the beginning of Dawg's audition, which saw him sing an original song that invited Perry to compare him to Jack Johnson. "It feels like a little bit more of a hobby — how much do you actually want to do this or is this just like, 'Cool, yeah, let's go!'" she told him.

"Do you want it?" Richie asked. "You know, I don't know what it is, that's the thing." Dawg replied. "Don't say that," Perry told him. "There's like thousands of people that really know what it is and really want it."

Ultimately, Lou didn't make it through to Hollywood, with both Richie and Bryan voting "No."

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty / Ryan Pierse