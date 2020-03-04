Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Reportedly Set June Wedding Date Amid Pregnancy Speculation

It sounds like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are headed to the Far East for their upcoming wedding. According to Page Six, the couple are currently looking for venues in Japan for a wedding in June as of Wednesday. It's unclear at this point how the current spread of the Coronavirus might impact their plans.

The news comes after Perry released a teaser for her new single "Never Worn White" on Wednesday, which showed her cradling what looked like a baby bump. This, of course, has fueled speculation that the singer may be pregnant.

Back in February, Perry showed Bryant and Richie the actual rooftop where Bloom proposed to her in a special preview ahead of Sunday's episode.

"This actual rooftop, this is where Orlando and I got engaged," Perry said, via PEOPLE. "He asked me to marry him on a helicopter and we landed the helicopter actually on this rooftop. I just am feeling all the feelings."

Earlier that month, Perry appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live with her American Idol co-hosts Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, where she revealed that she "can't afford" to invite the two to her wedding. "They have a lot of work to do, you know, while I'm out getting married again," she joked, referring to her previous marriage to comedian Russell Brand.

In a different interview with PEOPLE, Bryant admitted that he "didn't like the way it looked."

"Lionel and I are pretty confident in Katy, Katy loves us, so I was like, 'People don't need to be mean about Katy not inviting us to the wedding!' People spun it a little bit. It wasn't awkward; it felt hilarious for me."

Perry and Bloom got engaged on Valentine's Day of 2019, and not long after, the singer spoke to Paper Magazine about taking the plunge into marriage once again after divorcing Brand back in 2012.

"I'm very pragmatic and logistical and I am less fantastical about things," Perry said at the time. "I mean, I was married when I was 25. I'm 34. It was almost 10 years ago. I was like, 'One person for the rest of my life,' and I'm not so sure that that idea is for me. I'm just such a different person than I was."

Bloom, meanwhile, recently celebrated a new tattoo that he got in honor of his son, Flynn, though the finished product ended up misspelling his name in morse code.