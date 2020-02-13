Orlando Bloom Makes Major Blunder With His Tattoo Tribute to Son Flynn

Tattoos are forever, which is unfortunate news for Orlando Bloom. The Lord of the Rings actor recently got some ink with his son's name and shared the results on Instagram. Unfortunately, as Entertainment Tonight pointed out, Bloom misspelled his son's name -- though it's not quite as bad as it sounds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on Feb 11, 2020 at 12:17pm PST

While Bloom captioned the photo with "new [tattoo] can you guess who," he explained in the comments that the tattoo was "Flynn in MORSE CODE and his [date of birth] and time." However, some fans noticed that the code wasn't the proper spelling of his son's name.

"If the Morse code is supposed to spell out Flynn then there is a mistake," wrote the morse-fluent fan, who pointed out that the code actually spelled out "Frynn," and that an extra dot would fix the mistake.

The tattoo artist, Balazs Bercsenyi, also posted the same photo to his Instagram, where he acknowledged the error.

"A beautiful reminder for [Orlando Bloom] of his son," Bercsenyi wrote in the caption, adding "and yes, a dot is missing, we know, it will be fixed."

Bloom is slated to voice an animated version of Prince Harry in the upcoming animated series The Prince. The show, which is slated to run on HBO Max, will follow the antics of the Royal Family as seen from the perspective of Prince George, the oldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton. The show was created by writer and executive producer Gary Janetti, with the concept coming from his own Instagram account, where he regularly shares news stories about the Royals along with reaction photos of Prince George.

Other actors lending their voices include Condola Rashad as Meghan Markle, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, Tom Hollander as both Prince Philip and Prince Charles, Alan Cumming as George’s butler Owen, Frances De La Tour as Queen Elizabeth, and Game of Thrones alum Iwan Rheon as Prince William.

In his personal life, Bloom is set to marry Katy Perry, even though the couple had to postpone their nuptials. The pop singer also revealed that the guest list won't include her American Idol co-hosts Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, because she "can't afford" to have them attend.

"I mean, look," Perry explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live last Wednesday. "They have a lot of work to do, you know, while I'm out getting married again," she quipped, referring to her wedding to comedian Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012.