Luke Bryan Speaks out About Katy Perry Not Inviting Him to Her Wedding With Orlando Bloom

When Katy Perry marries Orlando Bloom later this year, two people who will not be in attendance are her fellow American Idol judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. Perry revealed last month, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, that the two were not on the guest list. The snub caused some fans to speak out against the pop star on social media, which Bryan says is entirely unnecessary.

“I didn’t like the way it looked,” Bryan told PEOPLE of the way people reacted. “Lionel and I are pretty confident in Katy, Katy loves us, so I was like, ‘People don’t need to be mean about Katy not inviting us to the wedding!’ People spun it a little bit. It wasn’t awkward; it felt hilarious for me.”

Bryan has also offered up some advice for Perry and her marriage to Bloom, based on his own 13-year marriage to his wife, Caroline Bryan.

“You can give advice, but marriage is a living, breathing thing,” Bryan acknowledged. “My thing is — it might sound cliché — but just don’t go to bed mad at each other.”

“Even if you do go to bed mad at each other, don’t let it snowball," he continued. "Me and Caroline get at each other as much as anybody, but we try not to let it drag out or bury our problems.”

Bryan might also eventually dish out some parenting advice, since he has already talked to Perry about juggling life as a parent with a career.

"I couldn't imagine growing up in her household. Even when I talk about me and my kids, she's checking out how I juggle the kids," Bryan told the outlet. "We'll see one day if it ever happens how she'll respond, but I know she's going to be an amazing mom. Her and Orlando, they have a fun relationship and I think that's very critical. Keep the relationship fun."

Whether or not Bryan gets to watch Perry walk down the aisle, he remains one of Perry's biggest fans.

“What I like most about watching their relationship and even having the ability to call Katy a friend … I mean, she’s such a good-hearted person," boasted Bryan. "When I’m around her I almost forget how big of a global star she is."

