Amanda Bynes Shouts out Drake Nearly a Decade Since Infamous Tweet Before Deleting Post

Former Nickelodeon actress Amanda Bynes gave a shout-out to rapper Drake in an Instagram post on Sunday. The caption came seven years after Bynes infamously tweeted to the world she wanted him to "murder" her vagina. Thankfully, this time, her comment was safe for work, although she has since deleted the post.

🚨Amanda Bynes is still very much on the Drake train🚨 pic.twitter.com/XZQpJR3eXM — Rachael Ellenbogen (@TheRachaelE) March 1, 2020

On Sunday, Bynes posted a screenshot of Drake, taken from his own Instagram account, reports E! News.

"Fav songs out now," she wrote in the caption. "DRAKE 1. Money in the grave 2. Yes Indeed. RODDY RICCH 1. Ballin 2. High Fashion."

Back in 2013, Bynes shared several tweets about fellow celebrities that went viral, but her message to Drake got the most attention. "I want @drake to murder my vagina," she wrote to the "In My Feelings" rapper. She also called Drake and other celebrities "ugly," and she later apologized.

After the tweet went viral, Drake told XXL Magazine he wondered if the tweet was really written by Bynes.

"I don't even know who that is doing that or what that's about," he said at the time. "If that is her, I guess it's a little weird and disturbing. It’s obviously a behavioral pattern that is way bigger than me. Whoever is behind it, whether it's her or somebody else, they know people are paying attention so they keep it going."

The tweets were published at a difficult time for Bynes. She found herself in legal trouble following a series of arrests, and was hospitalized under an involuntary psychiatric hold. Since 2014, she has been under her mother's conservatorship and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. In 2018, she said she was four years sober and apologized for her comments on Twitter. In 2019, she suffered a relapse, and the conservatorship has been extended through August 2020.

In February, Bynes revealed she was engaged to Paul Michael, whom she met while in rehab. The two dated for two to three months before getting engaged on Valentine's Day. Since then, she has been active on Instagram, sharing new videos and photos more frequently. In one video with Michael, she said the two have been sober for a year.

"I just wanted to post a video to say I'm sorry to everyone whom I called ugly on Twitter. I was feeling so ugly at the time and it was really hard for me to express myself at the time because I was so drugged out," Bynes said in the video. "Now, I've remained sober for over a year—same with Paul—and I just want to let you all know I love you guys and I'm so happy now. I feel like I got what's mine and that's Paul."

Bynes and Michael cannot legally get married without Bynes' mother's approval due to the conservatorship. Her parents are reportedly aware of the engagement, and an insider told E! News it was "unlikely" they would approve the marriage.

Meanwhile, Drake is expected to release a new album later this year. He released several singles in 2019, including "War," "Omerta" and "Girls Need Love (Remix)." His most recent single is "Chicago Freestyle."

Photo credit: Getty Images