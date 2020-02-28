Prince Harry Allegedly Believes Royal Family 'Didn't Welcome' or 'Protect' Meghan Markle

Apparently Prince Harry was none too happy with how the Royal Family treated his wife, Meghan Markle. The couple had recently announced they'd be stepping back from their duties as Royals, which was followed by an unprecedented move to allow the two to distance themselves. While there have been no shortage of reactions about the decision, an insider told InTouch Weekly on Wednesday that some of it had to do with how they both were treated.

"Harry's accused the royals of treating him and Meghan differently [than] the rest of the family and says that they didn’t welcome her into the family with open arms or protect her enough," the source revealed. "Harry thinks it's unfair that there's one rule for him and Meghan and another for his cousins. The way he sees it, [Princesses] Eugenie and Beatrice are allowed to have lives outside of the family and are still royals so why can't he and Meghan?"

The source also said that the couple wasn't happy that they had their "Sussex Royal" title revoked, a decision that came directly from Queen Elizabeth II herself in early February.

"Being banned from using ‘royal’ has really upset Harry and Meghan. Not just because they spent a fortune on branding. It's the principle."

The decision was a reversal of one made in January, which indicated the couple would be able to retain their titles despite their newfound distance from the monarchy.

Wednesday also marked the first public appearance of Prince Harry, who spoke at the Travalyst Sustainable Tourism Summit in Edinburgh, Scotland where the crowd was informed that he prefers to be referred to by his first name only.

"He's made it clear we that we are all just to call him 'Harry,'" host Ayesha Hazarika said. "So ladies and gentlemen, please give a big, warm, Scottish welcome to Harry."

The request to be addressed simply as "Harry" is the first indicator that the two are longer actively using their official HRH titles. However, they will still retain the prefix, even though the word "Royal," as previously mentioned, will no longer be a part of their official branding.

"As The Duke and Duchess will no longer be considered full-time working Members of The Royal Family, it was agreed that use of the word 'Royal' would need to be reviewed as it pertains to organisations associated with them in this new regard," read a statement on their website.