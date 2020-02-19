Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Orders Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Stop Using 'Sussex Royal' Brand Name

Could there be another change on the way for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? Over a month after the pair announced their intention to step down as senior royals, the Daily Mail has reported that Queen Elizabeth has "banned" Harry and Markle from using "Sussex Royal" in their branding material. If this is indeed the case, it would mark another bold change for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are said to be officially stepping down from their official royal positions sometime in the spring.

The Daily Mail reported that after lengthy talks between the Queen and senior officials, they do not believe that Harry and Markle should keep the word "royal" in their branding. The couple currently use the "Sussex Royal" brand for their popular Instagram account and they have also reportedly sought to register Sussex Royal as a global trademark for a variety of products and activities.

The publication continued to report that Harry and Markle have also made strides to set up their new charitable foundation, which was reportedly named Sussex Royal, The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The couple will supposedly have to re-brand following the Queen's reported decision.

It should be noted that the royal family has not released an official statement regarding this possible change. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have similarly not spoken out about this new report.

In mid-January, after discussions with the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William, Harry, and Markle, it was decided that the couple would still be able to retain their titles but that changes would be made as they forge ahead on this new path. Buckingham Palace subsequently released a statement that sought to clarify the Sussexes status in the royal family.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives," Buckingham Palace's statement read, per the BBC. "As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for royal duties."

"With The Queen's blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty," the statement continued. "The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home."

The statement concluded by noting that these changes would go into effect in spring 2020.