Meghan Markle's Father Thomas Rips 'Royal' Exit, Says She's 'Insulting' Queen Elizabeth

There's one person, in particular, who is definitely not on board with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to step down as senior royals — Markle's father, Thomas Markle. TMZ recently spoke to Thomas, who didn't hold back his thoughts about his daughter's big lifestyle change.

“I’m very upset with Meghan and Harry right now,” Thomas told TMZ on Monday. “I don’t think they have a right to use the word ‘royal.’ I don’t think they have a right to speak to the queen the way they’re talking to her. I think it’s an insult to the queen and to the British people.”

Thomas continued to speak out on his estrangement from Meghan and claimed that she does not have a relationship with his family or the family of her mother, his ex-wife, Doria Ragland (PEOPLE reports that Doria and Meghan are in contact and that they do enjoy a close relationship).

“My daughter dumped me one day before she got married,” he told the publication, referencing the drama surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's May 2018 wedding, which included him not attending the event due to health reasons. “She dumped my family, she’s dumped Doria’s family, she’s dumped every family, and now she’s dumping the British family.”

Thomas has frequently spoken out about his daughter via the press. In late January, he opened up about his daughter and son-in-law's decision to step back as senior royals, telling Good Morning Britain that he believes that the situation is "embarrassing," per Us Weekly. Thomas and Meghan have reportedly had a difficult relationship in recent years, as Town & Country has noted.

Thomas' comments come over a month after Meghan and Harry initially revealed their intention to step back as senior members of the royal family. More recently, on Wednesday, it was reported that these changes will go into effect on April 1.

In late January, following weeks of speculation regarding their major decision, Harry spoke out about the matter during a dinner for supporters of his Sentebale charity in London, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges," Harry told those in attendance at the dinner. "And I know I haven't always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option. What I want to make clear is we're not walking away, and we certainly aren't walking away from you."