Amanda Bynes' Mother Reportedly Feels Nickelodeon Alum Needs 'Controlled Environment'

Amanda Bynes' mother Lynn Bynes reportedly believes the former Nickelodeon actress is not in "any capacity" to make any decisions about he care and should live in a "controlled environment." Bynes spoke out publicly fo the fist time about he conservatorship in an Instagram video Saturday, and said she was going to court to ask for changes to be made. On Valentine's Day, Bynes also announced she was engaged to Paul Michael, a man she met while in rehab.

"Amanda's mother doesn't have any issue with her daughter requesting a hearing regarding the conservatorship," a source told Us Weekly on Sunday. "Lynn feels Amanda isn't in any capacity to make any decisions about her care or treatment. Lynn will request that Amanda remain in a controlled environment."

Lynn has served as Bynes' conservator since her public meltdown and involuntary psychiatric hold in 2014. The conservatorship was reportedly extended though at least this August. In Saturday's Instagram post, Bynes claimed she has been forced to go to a treatment center that costs her $5,200 a month.

"Today I want to talk about a controversial topic: My conservatorship case. I have been going to a treatment center that charges $5,200 a month," Bynes said in the clip. "There's no reason why I shouldn't go to a therapist who takes my insurance for $5,000 less a month. This is why I've asked to see the judge next week regarding this conservatorship issue."

"I'm sorry that this is what I'm dealing with and I'm sorry that I put my problems onto the Internet, but this is what life has come to," she continued. "So thank you guys so much for always supporting me. Love you all. Peace out. I appreciate your love and support. Love you guys! Bye!"

On Valentine's Day, Bynes revealed she got engaged to Michael, a man she has reportedly been dating for two to three months. Bynes' parents are reportedly aware of the engagement, but she does need Lynn's permission to marry.

"If Amanda's parents did not consent to the marriage, they can petition the court to annul the marriage on the basis of Amanda's 'unsound mind,'" Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, told Us Weekly.

Bynes published a series of Instagram videos and photos in the past week since her engagement. In one, she claimed both she and Michael have been sober for a year.

"Hey everyone, this is Paul, my fiancé," Bynes said. "I'm so lucky. As you can see, he's drop-dead gorgeous. And, he's also the best person on the face of the earth."

"And, now I've remained sober for over a year – same with Paul – and I just want to let you know that I love you guys and I'm so happy now," she later told fans. "I feel like I got what's mine and that is Paul."

Photo credit: Getty Images