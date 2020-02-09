Barbara Walters 'Not Doing Great,' Says Former 'View' Co-Host Jenny McCarthy

Amid reports that legendary news anchor, Barbara Walters has been struggling with her health, the former View panelist's co-host, Jenny McCarthy is now sharing a major update about the TV personality, admitting she is "not doing great" at the moment. In an episode of her eponymous SiriusXM radio show, McCarthy revealed she had received the update from former co-star, Sherri Shepherd, but was optimistic.

"I heard that she's in a place of not doing great, and I just talked to Sherri Shepherd about it and we're sending some cards over to her," McCarthy had said ahead of the Super Bowl last week. "That woman is a juggernaut that'll just keep going no matter what."

McCarthy went on to rave about the 90-year-old news vet during their time together on The View, admitting that the "best thing" that came out of the daytime show was Walters. "Being able to be there for her last year. I really soaked in as much as I could of her, like, skill set, tools, tips. I listened, took notes. So that was the best."

The radio show host and The Masked Singer judge has no doubt had her ups and downs with Walters, sharing details in the book, Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View, last year that she was treated like a "human Barbie doll."

"Imagine a woman like Barbara Walters. It's her last year and she doesn't want to leave," McCarthy had alleged. "Think about that. And I'm the new b— there," McCarthy told the author.

"Every day I went home and I was miserable," she continued, adding how she lost the opportunity to also host her own program. "It really was the most miserable I've been on a job in my 25 years of show business. I kicked myself for not taking the CBS job, of course."

This past October, Rosie O'Donnell, who had two stints on The View in both 2006 to 2007, and then in 2015, shared her own update on Walters, revealing that she was not really speaking to many people as of much lately, adding how she will also "always love and respect her.”

"I don't think she's up to speaking to people now," O'Donnell said, adding how she's a "great person" as well. "I think she’s a wonderful woman, and it's hard to age in America, never mind if you’re internationally famous."

O'Donnell's comments echo what a source told Radar Online this past September, alleging Walters’ friends have spoken to her in more than two years. "They're really heartbroken about it, and don’t understand why they can’t visit her," the source reported.

As reported by Us Weekly, Walters' rep has since denied any reports about her health, with them even admitting they see her "every two to three weeks" and "she's doing just fine." In fact, Walters is doing as well as can be, talking with her rep about the Oscar-nominated movies and will be reportedly watching the Oscars 2020 Sunday night.

The View airs weekday mornings at 11 a.m. ET on ABC. Check your local listings.

Photo credit: Lou Rocco/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images