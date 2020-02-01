Harry Styles’ Pre-Super Bowl Concert Suddenly Canceled Over Severe Weather Concerns

The Super Bowl weekend didn't exactly get off to a great start for fans of Harry Styles. On Friday, Jan. 31, it was announced that the singer's pre-Super Bowl concert in Miami, which would have been held on his birthday, was shut down due to extreme weather. And in response to the news, Styles posted a message to his fans in which he expressed how disappointed he was that the show was unable to go on.

"To those of you here in Miami, I was told there’s a severe storm on the way. The fire department would not let us do the show under any circumstances," he detailed on Twitter. "Please stay safe. I’m so disappointed, and I’m sorry. I love you all. H." It appears as though fans were notified that his concert was shut down after they had already arrived at the venue. In one snap taken from the event, a message can be seen on the stage that read, "Attention: Extreme weather is approaching. Please calmly make your way to the exits now and evacuate the general area now."

As fans chronicled on social media, it was probably for the best that his set was canceled, as the venue that it was to take place in, the Meridian, was flooded as a result of the weather.

Breaking: Due to severe weather, the Meridian is currently experiencing flooding. The venue is newly constructed and is expected to host Lady Gaga tomorrow.

Harry Styles earlier cancelled his Friday night performance at the venue. pic.twitter.com/kIrdX8x2pZ — Gaga Media 🎼 (@GagaMediaDotNet) February 1, 2020

"i Went to the @pepsi show to see @Harry_Styles @lizzo and this is what i had to go through to find an uber because they forced us out in the storm didn't even get to see Harry preform," one fan wrote on Twitter, captioning a video of themselves wading through a flooded, Miami street.

"I LITERALLY JUST WALKED THROUGH A FLOODED STREET IN MIAMI @Harry_Styles PLEASE STAY SAFE I LOVE YOU," another fan wrote.

Before the Pepsi Zero-sponsored event was ultimately shut down and evacuated, it began with performances from Mark Ronson and Lizzo, per Variety. Ronson put on his DJ hat as he played remixed versions of Lady Gaga's "Shallow," Adele's "Rolling in the Deep," and George Michael's "Freedom." Lizzo then performed a medley of her own hits including "Juice," a song that she recently performed with Styles at her own Miami concert that took place on Thursday, Jan. 30.