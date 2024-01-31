'Young and the Restless' Star Jordi Vilasuso Asks for Prayers for Daughter in NICU

Young and the Restless alum Jordi Vilasuso is asking for prayers after his infant daughter Lucy was admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) with a "partially collapsed right lung" after contracting respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The actor, 42, who announced the birth of his third daughter with wife Kaitlin in December, revealed Thursday that the baby girl had been hospitalized after being born at 35 weeks.

"Ah friends.. we come to you coveting your prayers yet again," Jordi and Kaitlin wrote in a joint post alongside a photo of their daughter in the hospital. "I feel like all I do is ask you all for prayers or thank you for prayers.. I suppose that is just the season we're in right now." The parents explained that just three days prior, they had learned Lucy had RSV and by that night, she had been hospitalized due to "difficulty breathing."

"Last night, things unexpectedly took a turn for the worse and she was moved to NICU w/ what the doctors described as a partially collapsed right lung," the couple continued. "I am still struggling to believe this as I type. Please please pray with us for miraculous healing for Lucy's precious little body. We love her so much and just want her home and happy and in our arms."

The worried parents have been sharing periodic updates since their initial announcement, posting Tuesday that Kaitlin had gotten to hold Lucy even as she faces big hurdles in her recovery. "Jordi and I are so thankful for you all covering us in prayer and love, yet again. I know it sounds crazy, but we literally FEEL it and our family has gained so much strength from your encouragement," Kaitlin wrote in a joint post with her husband. "Our little Lucy is proving to be quite the little fighter. The biggest praise report is that the x-ray of her lungs looked significantly better than the one they took the night she was transferred to the NICU- PRAISE GOD."

There are still "a lot of big prayers" needed though, as Lucy is still on a CPAP machine and will need to be weaned off without her vitals taking a turn for the worse. "Once she is able to be weaned off of the CPAP, they'll move her to regular oxygen w/o pressure and (providing vitals are good) will be able to remove the feeding tube," she continued. "It is crazy how much I miss holding her and feeding her and being able to comfort her in that way, so we are praying big prayers that there aren't any setbacks as her little body navigates these next steps, however long they may take."

Kaitlin later revealed that Lucy had had a "good day," after doctors gave the little girl a chance to be taken off her CPAP machine and her "stats were better all day than they had been the day before and she was doing so well that they let her try bottle feeding." Lucy even tolerated bottle feeds well, allowing doctors to remove her feeding tube and plan to begin to wean her off of oxygen.

"I'm trying to manage my expectations because I get sooo excited whenever something positive happens and then it feels like I've been hit by a ton of bricks whenever there is a setback, BUT for the first time since we got here- it feels like there's a light at the end of the tunnel," added the excited mother. "Thank you, thank you thank you for lifting her up!!!! We humbly ask that you continue to pray for her healing and continued wisdom for her incredible team of doctors and nurses. And perhaps throw in a prayer for her tired and emo parents if you have an extra to spare."