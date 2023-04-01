Wynonna Judd Reveals 'How It's Goin' as Mom Naomi's Death Anniversary Approaches

Nearly a year after her mom's tragic death, Wynnona Judd is giving fans an update about how things are currently for her. In a series of Instagram posts on her property in Tennessee with family and loves ones. She captioned the post: "How it's goin."

Wynonna Judd, the one-half of the mother-daughter country music duo, The Judds, lost her legendary mother, Naomi, to a self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 30, 2022. She was 76 years old, and battled depression and mental illness for most of her life. She told CBS Sunday Morning that she said goodbye to her mother in the hospital after she was rushed there on the date of her death.

"I got the call, and I went over, and I saw her, and that was that," Wynonna said. "I said goodbye to her in the hospital, and I closed her eyes, and I kissed her forehead, and that was that. And the next thing I know, I'm sitting here on the front porch, on the side porch ... you know, and I'm just tryin' to figure out what's next."

Her sister, Double Jeopardy star Ashley Judd, spoke in the days after Naomi's death as a spokesperson for the family. At the time, she revealed ahead of the autopsy findings being revealed that her mother died by suicide, an effort to tell the narrative before being picked up by the press. In the interview, Ashley revealed that she was the one to discover their mother's failing body.

Since her death, Wynnona and Ashley have been fighting to have some death records sealed from the public. In the filing, they note the "private, incredibly sensitive" information within the files.

According to Radar Online, the file allegedly contains handwritten notes by the detective on worked the case, body camera photos of the scene and the weapon, and photographs of texts with Ashley Judd and the Judd family psychologist. Also included is the pair of 911 calls from the tragic incident, an audio recording of Naomi Judd, and a slew of photos from the home exterior and interior.