Willow Smith Pens Cryptic Post After Dad Will Smith's Oscars Slap

✖

Willow Smith was feeling introspective on social media this weekend, and fans were not surprised. The singer made two posts that fans tried to relate to the Oscars drama surrounding her father, Will Smith and her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith. The 21-year-old still has not commented on the controversy directly.

"The meaning of life is found in challenge," Willow wrote in one tweet in the early hours of Saturday morning. A minute later, she added another tweet reading: "Life is a series of reactions." Both were relatively well-received by her followers and fans, and most seemed comfortable assuming that they were cryptic allusions to Willow's family life. The 21-year-old likely has some behind-the-scenes insight on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022 ceremony.

The meaning of life is found in challenge — WILLOW (@OfficialWillow) April 2, 2022

Willow co-hosts Red Table Talk with her mother and her grandmother, and she has never been shy about sensitive topics there. She was present when her mother publicly revealed her diagnosis with Alopecia and the frightening prospect of hair loss. Jada decided to go to the Oscars bald anyway, which is what set off this publicity nightmare for the whole family.

Rock was cracking a few jokes before presenting an award at the Oscars when he set his sights on Pinkett Smith. He said: "Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it." Will Smith then walked up on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face. He returned to his seat and screamed at Rock: "Keep my wife's name out of your f—ing mouth!"

Will later apologized and resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. His statements indicated that he had thought Rock was making a joke about Jada's alopecia. However, sources close to Rock have now said that he had no idea about her condition. Regardless, many critics seem to think that Smith's outburst was more offensive than Rock's joke.

Life is a series of reactions — WILLOW (@OfficialWillow) April 2, 2022

"I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct," Will Smith's public statement said. "My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy."

"I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film," he concluded.

At the time of this writing, the Academy's investigation of this incident is ongoing. Will and Jada reportedly intend to address this issue further on the next episode of Red Table Talk, but there is no word yet on when that show will return from hiatus.