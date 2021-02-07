Gisele Bundchen's Net Worth Revealed Ahead of Super Bowl

✖

Gisele Bundchen will be cheering on her husband, Tom Brady from the sidelines at the Super Bowl 2021 this weekend, but the rest of the year she is a star in her own right. Budchen is one of the highest-paid supermodels in the world and has been for years. Analysts at Celebrity Net Worth estimate her total fortune at $400 million.

Bundchen broke into the modeling world in 1996, and since then has branched out to become an actress, published author and businesswoman. According to a report by Business Insider, she earns about $44 million annually, which the outlet claims is more than Brady himself makes in a year. Since Bundchen retired from modeling herself in 2015, this money comes mostly from product designs and endorsements, including shoes, fragrances and beauty products.

Bundchen works with high-end companies, and her endorsement brings them a lot of status. To date, she has worked with designers Chanel, Versace, Givenchy, Salvatore Ferragamo, David Yurman and the activewear brand Under Armor. Bundchen has continued to draw huge payments from contracts like these even since her retirement.

"I am grateful that at 14, I was given the opportunity to start this journey," Bundchen wrote on Instagram when she retired from modeling. "Today after 20 years in the industry, it is a privilege to be doing my last fashion show by choice and yet still be working in other facets of the business."

Over those years, Bundchen built up a respectable resume in Hollywood as well. She appeared in the movie Taxi in 2004, then The Devil Wears Prada in 2006, both playing fictional roles. She then played herself in four different documentaries in the years that followed, including Tom vs. Time. Lastly, Bundchen played herself in three different TV appearances, including a 2006 cameo on The O.C.

Bundchen also dabbled in the music industry in 2013 and 2014, releasing two singles for H&M charity campaigns. One was a cover of "All Day and All of the Night" by The Kinks, and the other was "Heart of Glass" by Blondie. At the time, she told Women's Wear Daily: "I never in a million years thought that I would record a song and to work with a producer like Bob [Sinclar]."

Bundchen has published one book — a memoir titled Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life. It became a New York Times Bestseller, and sales were especially dominant in her home country of Brazil. However, Bundchen donated the proceeds from her book to social and environmental causes, so it may not reflect much on her net worth.